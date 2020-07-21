13 Caribbean Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Best location and beautiful views! Serene! Relaxing retreat! This gorgeous full of light condominium will amaze you from the moment you open the door. You have to see it to truly appreciate this gem with dramatic cathedral ceilings and unobstructed view of nature. Main level encompasses spacious living room with fireplace, balcony, kitchen, dining room, master bedroom with ensuite and walk in closet, and laundry. Upstairs, the airy loft/bedroom features its own remodeled, private bathroom, generous storage, and a second balcony with the view of the mountains. There is no carpet in this beautiful home. The great feature is a 1 car garage with direct access. Well maintained Palm Court community amenities include a swimming pool, Jacuzzi, BBQ area, tennis courts, playground, and walking trails. The location is perfect, minutes from the beach, park, shopping, restaurants, schools, and freeway. This home is ideally positioned to enjoy beautiful sunsets from your private balcony.