Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
13 Caribbean Court
Last updated July 18 2019 at 3:41 AM

13 Caribbean Court

13 Caribbean Court · No Longer Available
Location

13 Caribbean Court, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Laguna Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Best location and beautiful views! Serene! Relaxing retreat! This gorgeous full of light condominium will amaze you from the moment you open the door. You have to see it to truly appreciate this gem with dramatic cathedral ceilings and unobstructed view of nature. Main level encompasses spacious living room with fireplace, balcony, kitchen, dining room, master bedroom with ensuite and walk in closet, and laundry. Upstairs, the airy loft/bedroom features its own remodeled, private bathroom, generous storage, and a second balcony with the view of the mountains. There is no carpet in this beautiful home. The great feature is a 1 car garage with direct access. Well maintained Palm Court community amenities include a swimming pool, Jacuzzi, BBQ area, tennis courts, playground, and walking trails. The location is perfect, minutes from the beach, park, shopping, restaurants, schools, and freeway. This home is ideally positioned to enjoy beautiful sunsets from your private balcony.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 Caribbean Court have any available units?
13 Caribbean Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 13 Caribbean Court have?
Some of 13 Caribbean Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 Caribbean Court currently offering any rent specials?
13 Caribbean Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 Caribbean Court pet-friendly?
No, 13 Caribbean Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 13 Caribbean Court offer parking?
Yes, 13 Caribbean Court offers parking.
Does 13 Caribbean Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13 Caribbean Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 Caribbean Court have a pool?
Yes, 13 Caribbean Court has a pool.
Does 13 Caribbean Court have accessible units?
No, 13 Caribbean Court does not have accessible units.
Does 13 Caribbean Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13 Caribbean Court has units with dishwashers.
