All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Find more places like 13 Argos.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
13 Argos
Last updated July 7 2019 at 1:54 AM

13 Argos

13 Argos · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Niguel
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

13 Argos, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Marina Hills

Amenities

putting green
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
putting green
hot tub
tennis court
UPGRADED INTERIOR, MOST DESIRABLE FLOOR PLAN, GREAT ROOM LIVING AREA, MAIN FLOOR BEDROOM, ALL UPSTAIRS BEDROOMS WITH ENSUITE, BACKYARD WITH FIREPLACE AND PUTTING GREEN, RE-PIPED WITH PEX, CUL-DE-SAC AND SHOWS LIKE A MODEL! Showcase kitchen features white cabinets, new marble backsplash, new built in Kitchenaid refrigerator and newer Kithchenaid dishwasher and stove, double oven, and new vent, new hardware, tons of cabinets and countertop space, center island and a wall of windows merging the interior and outdoors making for the perfect room with lots of natural light. This is the most desired floor plan in the tract because the great room area is the perfect large living area. Water heater new in 2019. All new 2 AC's, 2 furnaces and new ducting in 2018. Interior features include engineered hardwood, raised baseboards, all new lighting fixtures and switches, plantation shutters, newer interior paint and exterior paint in 2017. Living room and dining room with lots of windows and natural light, including french doors that lead to a private backyard retreat. Backyard with artificial turf, putting green, fireplace, mature landscape and hardscape area. Large master suite with high ceilings and bath with stone counters, travertine backsplash and travertine floors. Bedrooms upstairs with vaulted ceilings and each with ensuite bath. Located in Marina Hills with access to Olympic size pool, spa, parks, clubhouse, tennis courts and beach trails to Salt Creek Beach and Ritz Carlton.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 Argos have any available units?
13 Argos doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 13 Argos have?
Some of 13 Argos's amenities include putting green, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 Argos currently offering any rent specials?
13 Argos is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 Argos pet-friendly?
No, 13 Argos is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 13 Argos offer parking?
No, 13 Argos does not offer parking.
Does 13 Argos have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13 Argos does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 Argos have a pool?
Yes, 13 Argos has a pool.
Does 13 Argos have accessible units?
No, 13 Argos does not have accessible units.
Does 13 Argos have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13 Argos has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Similar Pages

Laguna Niguel 1 BedroomsLaguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Niguel Pet Friendly Places
Laguna Niguel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CA
La Habra, CAEncinitas, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego