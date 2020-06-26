Amenities

putting green dishwasher recently renovated pool air conditioning tennis court

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool putting green hot tub tennis court

UPGRADED INTERIOR, MOST DESIRABLE FLOOR PLAN, GREAT ROOM LIVING AREA, MAIN FLOOR BEDROOM, ALL UPSTAIRS BEDROOMS WITH ENSUITE, BACKYARD WITH FIREPLACE AND PUTTING GREEN, RE-PIPED WITH PEX, CUL-DE-SAC AND SHOWS LIKE A MODEL! Showcase kitchen features white cabinets, new marble backsplash, new built in Kitchenaid refrigerator and newer Kithchenaid dishwasher and stove, double oven, and new vent, new hardware, tons of cabinets and countertop space, center island and a wall of windows merging the interior and outdoors making for the perfect room with lots of natural light. This is the most desired floor plan in the tract because the great room area is the perfect large living area. Water heater new in 2019. All new 2 AC's, 2 furnaces and new ducting in 2018. Interior features include engineered hardwood, raised baseboards, all new lighting fixtures and switches, plantation shutters, newer interior paint and exterior paint in 2017. Living room and dining room with lots of windows and natural light, including french doors that lead to a private backyard retreat. Backyard with artificial turf, putting green, fireplace, mature landscape and hardscape area. Large master suite with high ceilings and bath with stone counters, travertine backsplash and travertine floors. Bedrooms upstairs with vaulted ceilings and each with ensuite bath. Located in Marina Hills with access to Olympic size pool, spa, parks, clubhouse, tennis courts and beach trails to Salt Creek Beach and Ritz Carlton.