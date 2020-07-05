All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Location

12 Doheny, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Laguna Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Location, Location, Location!! Less than 5 Miles from Monarch Beach! This beautiful 2 story spacious home offers infinite panoramic views!! Sip your morning coffee on your large deck while you feel the cool ocean breeze and admire the endless peaceful hill views!! This home provides comfort and elegance for any family. Four large bedrooms, 3 baths and a huge bonus room with countless possibilities. The updated kitchen provides quartz countertops, a sizeable center island, and stainless steel appliances. The sophisticated dining room is perfect for family and holiday dinners, or enjoy a casual night by the warm cozy fireplace in the family room. Beautiful Brazilian Cherry hardwood floors and crown molding through-out the home. Relax in the beautiful private back yard! Minutes to Dana Point Harbor, Monarch Beach Resort, Salt Creek Trail, and Chapparosa Park!
You have to come and see this one!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Doheny have any available units?
12 Doheny doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 12 Doheny have?
Some of 12 Doheny's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Doheny currently offering any rent specials?
12 Doheny is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Doheny pet-friendly?
No, 12 Doheny is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 12 Doheny offer parking?
Yes, 12 Doheny offers parking.
Does 12 Doheny have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Doheny does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Doheny have a pool?
No, 12 Doheny does not have a pool.
Does 12 Doheny have accessible units?
No, 12 Doheny does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Doheny have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 Doheny has units with dishwashers.

