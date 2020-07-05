Amenities

Location, Location, Location!! Less than 5 Miles from Monarch Beach! This beautiful 2 story spacious home offers infinite panoramic views!! Sip your morning coffee on your large deck while you feel the cool ocean breeze and admire the endless peaceful hill views!! This home provides comfort and elegance for any family. Four large bedrooms, 3 baths and a huge bonus room with countless possibilities. The updated kitchen provides quartz countertops, a sizeable center island, and stainless steel appliances. The sophisticated dining room is perfect for family and holiday dinners, or enjoy a casual night by the warm cozy fireplace in the family room. Beautiful Brazilian Cherry hardwood floors and crown molding through-out the home. Relax in the beautiful private back yard! Minutes to Dana Point Harbor, Monarch Beach Resort, Salt Creek Trail, and Chapparosa Park!

You have to come and see this one!!!