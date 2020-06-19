25012 De Salle Street, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Central Laguna Hills
FANTASTIC LARGE HIGHLY UPGRADED HOME! This home has everything! **4 Bedrooms plus office plus bonus room** 3 bathrooms all upgraded**Spacious open floorplan** Highly upgraded Kitchen** Upgraded bathrooms** Upgraded flooring** Amazing backyard with sparkling pool and spa perfect for entertaining** Built in whole house surround sound** Newer AC and furnace**This is an absolute MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE! Dont delay as this home will be snapped up in no time!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
