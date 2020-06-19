25012 De Salle Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

FANTASTIC LARGE HIGHLY UPGRADED HOME! This home has everything! **4 Bedrooms plus office plus bonus room** 3 bathrooms all upgraded**Spacious open floorplan** Highly upgraded Kitchen** Upgraded bathrooms** Upgraded flooring** Amazing backyard with sparkling pool and spa perfect for entertaining** Built in whole house surround sound** Newer AC and furnace**This is an absolute MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE! Dont delay as this home will be snapped up in no time!