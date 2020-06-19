All apartments in Laguna Hills
Last updated January 27 2020 at 6:26 PM

25012 De Salle Street

25012 De Salle Street · No Longer Available
Laguna Hills
Central Laguna Hills
2 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Gym
Location

25012 De Salle Street, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Central Laguna Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
FANTASTIC LARGE HIGHLY UPGRADED HOME! This home has everything! **4 Bedrooms plus office plus bonus room** 3 bathrooms all upgraded**Spacious open floorplan** Highly upgraded Kitchen** Upgraded bathrooms** Upgraded flooring** Amazing backyard with sparkling pool and spa perfect for entertaining** Built in whole house surround sound** Newer AC and furnace**This is an absolute MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE! Dont delay as this home will be snapped up in no time!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25012 De Salle Street have any available units?
25012 De Salle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Hills, CA.
What amenities does 25012 De Salle Street have?
Some of 25012 De Salle Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25012 De Salle Street currently offering any rent specials?
25012 De Salle Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25012 De Salle Street pet-friendly?
No, 25012 De Salle Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Hills.
Does 25012 De Salle Street offer parking?
Yes, 25012 De Salle Street offers parking.
Does 25012 De Salle Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25012 De Salle Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25012 De Salle Street have a pool?
Yes, 25012 De Salle Street has a pool.
Does 25012 De Salle Street have accessible units?
No, 25012 De Salle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 25012 De Salle Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25012 De Salle Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 25012 De Salle Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 25012 De Salle Street has units with air conditioning.

