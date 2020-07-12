/
central laguna hills
Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:44 PM
301 Apartments for rent in Central Laguna Hills, Laguna Hills, CA
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
29 Units Available
Sofi Laguna Hills
24557 Los Alisos Blvd, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,627
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1011 sqft
With The Orchard and Laguna Hills Mall only minutes from this community, there's very little residents have to drive for. The pet-friendly community has a beautiful pool and gym. Units feature fireplaces and private patios/balconies.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
15 Units Available
Reata Oakbrook Village
24391 Avenida de la Carlota, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,955
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,413
1110 sqft
Stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Pool with private cabanas. Residents have access to gym, clubhouse, courtyard, hot tub and pool table. Fire pit and BBQ/grill. Pet-friendly community with dog park.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
26382 Eva Street
26382 Eva Street, Laguna Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2055 sqft
Remodeled Single Family Home Located in Highly Desirable Community of Lomas-Laguna, Tucked in Between Laguna Hills, Aliso Viejo & Laguna Niguel. The Largest & Highly Popular 4 Bedrooms Floor-plan/3 Bathrooms.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
26485 Los Alamitos Ave
26485 Los Alamitos Avenue, Laguna Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,695
1855 sqft
3 Bedroom Single Family in Desirable Laguna Hills - 3-bedroom 2 bath single family home, all one level with a perfect layout located in the Amberhill Development a short distance to The Village at Nellie Gail Ranch.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
24822 Weyburn
24822 Weyburn Drive, Laguna Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1895 sqft
24822 Weyburn Available 08/01/20 Wonderful 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Single Story Home in Laguna Hills! - Wonderful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom single story home in Laguna Hills on cul-de-sac. Nice large family room, living room opens to the back yard.
1 of 1
Last updated December 28 at 08:58pm
1 Unit Available
25571 Indian Hill Lane
25571 Indian Hill Lane, Laguna Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1089 sqft
Beautifully upgraded, two bedroom, bathroom condo. Both bedrooms are en-suite style with amply sized walk-in closets. The kitchen is equipped with bright white cabinetry , stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
24392 Kingston Court
24392 Kingston Ct, Laguna Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1284 sqft
Large condo in the well sought after Crestline Village in Laguna Hills. NICLEY UPGRADED end unit 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome has high ceilings, wood floors, recessed lighting and fire place in Living/Dining room area.
Results within 1 mile of Central Laguna Hills
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,711
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,808
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,202
965 sqft
This gated community has a two-story fitness center, pool and cabana-equipped spa. It's just steps away from the Shops at Dos Lagos and the Crossings at Corona. Units feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 07:42pm
13 Units Available
Villa Solana
26033 Moulton Pkwy, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,753
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,003
980 sqft
1-2 bedrooms near open green spaces, including hiking trails and streams. All units offer patio or balcony vista, hardwood floors, fireplace and roomy walk-in closets. Carport parking available.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
36 Birchwood Lane
36 Birchwood Lane, Aliso Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1174 sqft
Welcome to your next home! This two story - 3 bedroom, 2 baths end unit will make your residence an enjoyable and relaxing experience! The morning sunrise offers plenty of natural light, making it the perfect morning for you to enjoy your cup of
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
789 Via Los Altos
789 Via Los Altos, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1009 sqft
Lovely single level 2 bedroom Casa Linda. Park right outside to walk right in, no stairs to access this beautiful property. Carport on the same level as home.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
254 CALLE ARAGON, unit P
254 Calle Aragon, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1009 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED, GRANITE COUNTERTOP, NEWER APPLIANCES, WASHER & DRYER. GLASS ENCLOSED BALCONY OVERLOOKS GREENERY & TREES. CUSTOM TILE FLOORING, TASTEFULLY DECORATED. NICELY FURNISHED,END UNIT, CLUBHOUSE 1 & POOL NEARBY.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
49 Conch Reef
49 Conch Reef, Aliso Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1860 sqft
SPECTACULAR END UNIT. Premium location. No neighbors on 3 sides. Large paver-accented yard with complete privacy. Side gate opens into large greenbelt. Gourmet kitchen offers granite countertops, back splashing, stainless appliances, walk in pantry.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
5 Stoneglen
5 Stoneglen, Aliso Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1221 sqft
Elegant Light & Bright 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Condo with Lots of Upgrades Located in the Prestigious Community of Glenwood Village. Top Level Condo with No One Above. Open Floor Plan with High Ceilings. Newer Designer Flooring, Carpeting, Baseboards.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
62 Rainwood
62 Rainwood, Aliso Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
784 sqft
ALISO VIEJO- 1 BEDROOM + DEN OR OFFICE CONDO WITH GARAGE - Lovely "Glenwood Village" condo. Upper level end unit with no one above and no one below.
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
20 Hawaii Drive
20 Hawaii Drive, Aliso Viejo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,595
1700 sqft
This home offers a great interior location within the highly sought after Islands community. Through the private front courtyard, enter into the home and into the main living & dining areas.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
421 Avenida Castilla
421 Avenida Castilla, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1000 sqft
This wonderful Madrid manor has no one above and no one below. In an outstanding area of Laguna Woods, centrally located with no road noise and is one of the more popular models.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
173 Avenida Majorca
173 Avenida Majorca, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1009 sqft
Vacation with RESORT LIVING near LAGUNA BEACH!..55+ Senior Resort Community of Laguna Woods Village...This Beautiful 2 bedroom-2 bath Lower Majorca model is Fully Furnished. Just bring your toothbrush and enjoy the amenities of “The Village” ..
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
852 RONDA MENDOZA
852 Ronda Mendoza, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
989 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL WITH ALL THE AMENITIES. REDONE KITCHEN, CENTRAL HEAT AND AIR, FULL SIZED STACKED WASHER/DRYER, LOVELY VIEW. ALL THE FEATURES OF THIS AMAZING SENIOR COMMUNITY IN THE HEART OF ORANGE COUNTY.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2230 Via Puerta
2230 Via Puerta, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
866 sqft
Enjoy The Senior community of Laguna Woods Village 55+~~Live close to Laguna Beach~~No stairs or steps~~No unit above or below~~Close to the carport~~Upgraded Granite counters in the kitchen with a mosaic tile back splash~~Tile flooring in the
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
401 Avenida Castilla
401 Avenida Castilla, Laguna Woods, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
770 sqft
One Bedroom/ One Bath Home, with 2 steps to patio . Quiet location. Newer pretty laminate flooring, light and bright living room. Living room has a large window with shutters. Nice size dining area for you and your guests.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2103 Ronda Granada
2103 Ronda Granada, Laguna Woods, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
675 sqft
Beautiful 1BR/1BA Laguna Woods Rental now available between 5/1/2020-12/31/2020 (4-month minimum). Fully furnished and remodeled. Ideally located on ground level with parking spot just a short walk from front door (no stairs).
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
175 Avenida Majorca
175 Avenida Majorca, Laguna Woods, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
770 sqft
This is a superb 55+ 6 month fully furnished rental, that feels like a true vacation resort. Enjoy a quiet location upstairs surrounded by a park like setting with lush green trees.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
671 Via Menodz
671 Via Mendoza, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1325 sqft
Lovely furnished unit for you to enjoy. 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Loft, Patio, Balcony and Remodeled kitchen. This home has high ceilings, lots of windows cause this unit to be light and bright.
