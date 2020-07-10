/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:43 PM
131 Apartments for rent in Laguna Hills, CA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
$
13 Units Available
Villa Solana
26033 Moulton Pkwy, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,778
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,038
980 sqft
1-2 bedrooms near open green spaces, including hiking trails and streams. All units offer patio or balcony vista, hardwood floors, fireplace and roomy walk-in closets. Carport parking available.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
29 Units Available
Central Laguna Hills
Sofi Laguna Hills
24557 Los Alisos Blvd, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,627
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1011 sqft
With The Orchard and Laguna Hills Mall only minutes from this community, there's very little residents have to drive for. The pet-friendly community has a beautiful pool and gym. Units feature fireplaces and private patios/balconies.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
18 Units Available
Central Laguna Hills
Reata Oakbrook Village
24391 Avenida de la Carlota, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,935
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,413
1110 sqft
Stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Pool with private cabanas. Residents have access to gym, clubhouse, courtyard, hot tub and pool table. Fire pit and BBQ/grill. Pet-friendly community with dog park.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Central Laguna Hills
26382 Eva Street
26382 Eva Street, Laguna Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2055 sqft
Remodeled Single Family Home Located in Highly Desirable Community of Lomas-Laguna, Tucked in Between Laguna Hills, Aliso Viejo & Laguna Niguel. The Largest & Highly Popular 4 Bedrooms Floor-plan/3 Bathrooms.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Central Laguna Hills
26485 Los Alamitos Ave
26485 Los Alamitos Avenue, Laguna Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,695
1855 sqft
3 Bedroom Single Family in Desirable Laguna Hills - 3-bedroom 2 bath single family home, all one level with a perfect layout located in the Amberhill Development a short distance to The Village at Nellie Gail Ranch.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 02:00am
Contact for Availability
North Laguna Hills
22655 Napoli
22655 Napoli, Laguna Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
What a beautiful home on an outstanding CDS location!!! Very rare & highly sought after 4 BR single level home. Lots of upgrades throughout this lovely home, gorgeous brand newer laminate & beautiful tile flooring.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
South Laguna Hills
26701 Quail Creek
26701 Quail Creek, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Why live in a crowded apartment complex when you can come home to your beautiful private condo with a waterfront view and babbling streams. Upper unit offers 1 bedroom, 1 bath, and spacious living room and bedroom with vaulted ceilings.
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Central Laguna Hills
24392 Kingston Court
24392 Kingston Ct, Laguna Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1284 sqft
Large condo in the well sought after Crestline Village in Laguna Hills. NICLEY UPGRADED end unit 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome has high ceilings, wood floors, recessed lighting and fire place in Living/Dining room area.
Results within 1 mile of Laguna Hills
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
106 Units Available
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$2,125
665 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,185
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,810
1271 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
26 Units Available
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,590
698 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,815
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1187 sqft
Deluxe apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Bike storage and parking available. Enjoy the on-site yoga center, fitness zone and game room. Right near I-5. Close to Saddleback College.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
44 Units Available
Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,865
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,845
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
1200 sqft
Tailored homes with custom cabinetry, USB charging stations and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a cinema, sky bar entertainment plaza and dog washing station. Close to I-5 and Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Metrolink station.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
12 Units Available
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,002
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,434
1159 sqft
This modern community offers resort-like amenities including a pool and spa, and its Rooftop Open-Aire Lounge. Views of the Saddleback Mountains from many homes. Modern interiors with gourmet kitchens and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
92 Units Available
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,859
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,000
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1162 sqft
Rising above the Laguna Niguel skyline, we invite you to experience blu. Our luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments offer inspiring spaces where every element has been tailored by you, for you.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
20 Units Available
Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,845
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1125 sqft
Surrounded by greenery near Mission Viejo Golf Club. Stunning interiors with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Fully furnished. On-site amenities include clubhouse, coffee bar, concierge, pool and yoga. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
18 Units Available
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,876
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,273
1179 sqft
Great location between Crown Valley Parkway and adjacent hospital, and Granada Park. Easy access to San Diego Freeway. Recently upgraded one- and two-bedroom apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
19 Units Available
Lake Forest
eaves Lake Forest
22700 Lake Forest Dr, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,715
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,224
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from interstates 405 and 5, this Orange County community offers furnished units and hardwood floors. Nearby upscale dining and shopping, in addition to an on-site swimming pool, fitness center and carport.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 06:05pm
12 Units Available
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,703
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,844
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,183
960 sqft
Great location for commuters, on Marguerite Parkway, close to I-5. Units have laundry, Nest technology, and patio or balcony. Community features pool, playground and parking.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
28121 Mariposa
28121 Mariposa, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
826 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome Home!!! This cozy 2 bedroom, 2 bath Villa Mira Condominium is ready for you! Upgraded ground floor unit with HUGE patio will be a wonderful place to call home! The Owner has made so many convenient improvements to the home including large
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Glenwood Village
62 Rainwood
62 Rainwood, Aliso Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
784 sqft
ALISO VIEJO- 1 BEDROOM + DEN OR OFFICE CONDO WITH GARAGE - Lovely "Glenwood Village" condo. Upper level end unit with no one above and no one below.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
4020 Calle Sonora Este # C
4020 Calle Sonora Este, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1176 sqft
Quiet location. PANORAMIC VIEW of the city, golf course and mountains. COMPLETELY REMODELED ONE LEVEL condo. 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths Approx. 1213 s/f and one-car DETACHED garage.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Seacove Place
58 Waxwing Ln
58 Waxwing Lane, Aliso Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1000 sqft
58 Waxwing Ln Available 08/03/20 2 Bd, 2 Ba in Aliso Viejo - Enjoy this newly remodeled unit in Aliso Viejo which boasts a spacious open floor plan with an attached garage and inside laundry room.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
852 RONDA MENDOZA
852 Ronda Mendoza, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
989 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL WITH ALL THE AMENITIES. REDONE KITCHEN, CENTRAL HEAT AND AIR, FULL SIZED STACKED WASHER/DRYER, LOVELY VIEW. ALL THE FEATURES OF THIS AMAZING SENIOR COMMUNITY IN THE HEART OF ORANGE COUNTY.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
2103 Ronda Granada
2103 Ronda Granada, Laguna Woods, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
675 sqft
Beautiful 1BR/1BA Laguna Woods Rental now available between 5/1/2020-12/31/2020 (4-month minimum). Fully furnished and remodeled. Ideally located on ground level with parking spot just a short walk from front door (no stairs).
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
671 Via Menodz
671 Via Mendoza, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1325 sqft
Lovely furnished unit for you to enjoy. 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Loft, Patio, Balcony and Remodeled kitchen. This home has high ceilings, lots of windows cause this unit to be light and bright.
Similar Pages
Laguna Hills 1 BedroomsLaguna Hills 2 BedroomsLaguna Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Hills 3 BedroomsLaguna Hills Apartments with Balcony
Laguna Hills Apartments with GarageLaguna Hills Apartments with GymLaguna Hills Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLaguna Hills Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLaguna Hills Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAWest Covina, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CA