Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup bathtub ceiling fan extra storage hardwood floors oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport 24hr gym parking pool hot tub package receiving business center coffee bar community garden green community 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage internet access key fob access online portal

Villa Solana Apartments in Laguna Hills, CA, is nestled amidst lush hiking trails and tranquil streams. Villa Solana is located between 73 and I-5 and just minutes to award winning shopping, entertainment and restaurants. Many of our homes feature modern kitchens with white cabinetry, breakfast bar and hard surface flooring, plus in-home washer/dryer. Get a workout in at the fitness center or gather with friends poolside. Villa Solana Apartments offers the best of both a private, residential feel, and the convenience of urban living.