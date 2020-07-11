All apartments in Laguna Hills
Sofi Laguna Hills
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:36 PM

Sofi Laguna Hills

Open Now until 6pm
24557 Los Alisos Blvd · (949) 536-9266
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Receive up to two weeks free on select one and two-bedroom floor plans. Please Call for Details!
Location

24557 Los Alisos Blvd, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Central Laguna Hills

Price and availability

VERIFIED 19 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 11-266 · Avail. now

$1,637

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 736 sqft

Unit 07-237 · Avail. now

$1,652

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 739 sqft

Unit 26-370 · Avail. now

$1,662

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 736 sqft

See 15+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 06-232 · Avail. now

$2,120

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1007 sqft

Unit 07-239 · Avail. now

$2,136

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1014 sqft

Unit 09-252 · Avail. Aug 2

$2,156

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1007 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sofi Laguna Hills.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
carport
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
Laguna Hills Urban Village District Luxury Apartments

Sofi Laguna Hills

A residential tribute to style, substance, and contemporary calm, Sofi Laguna Hills offers resort-style living in the peaceful, sun-drenched hillsides of south Orange County. Sofi's landscaped retreat includes two large swimming pools with expansive pool decks, spas, and barbeque area, encircled by the stylish one- and two-bedroom hideaways that form our community. Our residents enjoy the coveted neighborhood of Laguna Hills, with its exceptional schools, remarkable shopping and dining, and its proximity to the Laguna Beach Coastline and Laguna Canyon.

In an effort to provide the best customer experience, we are now offering virtual tours, self-guided tours, and in-person tours by appointment only. Contact us today to schedule your personalized experience.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $47.72 per applicant
Deposit: $350 (1/2bedroom) $450 (3 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $50/month per dog
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 45 lbs
Cats
deposit: $300 per cat
rent: $35/month per cat
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sofi Laguna Hills have any available units?
Sofi Laguna Hills has 26 units available starting at $1,637 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Sofi Laguna Hills have?
Some of Sofi Laguna Hills's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sofi Laguna Hills currently offering any rent specials?
Sofi Laguna Hills is offering the following rent specials: Receive up to two weeks free on select one and two-bedroom floor plans. Please Call for Details!
Is Sofi Laguna Hills pet-friendly?
Yes, Sofi Laguna Hills is pet friendly.
Does Sofi Laguna Hills offer parking?
Yes, Sofi Laguna Hills offers parking.
Does Sofi Laguna Hills have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sofi Laguna Hills offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sofi Laguna Hills have a pool?
Yes, Sofi Laguna Hills has a pool.
Does Sofi Laguna Hills have accessible units?
No, Sofi Laguna Hills does not have accessible units.
Does Sofi Laguna Hills have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sofi Laguna Hills has units with dishwashers.
Does Sofi Laguna Hills have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Sofi Laguna Hills has units with air conditioning.
