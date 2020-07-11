Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets dishwasher garbage disposal oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities business center carport gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar

Laguna Hills Urban Village District Luxury Apartments



Sofi Laguna Hills



A residential tribute to style, substance, and contemporary calm, Sofi Laguna Hills offers resort-style living in the peaceful, sun-drenched hillsides of south Orange County. Sofi's landscaped retreat includes two large swimming pools with expansive pool decks, spas, and barbeque area, encircled by the stylish one- and two-bedroom hideaways that form our community. Our residents enjoy the coveted neighborhood of Laguna Hills, with its exceptional schools, remarkable shopping and dining, and its proximity to the Laguna Beach Coastline and Laguna Canyon.



In an effort to provide the best customer experience, we are now offering virtual tours, self-guided tours, and in-person tours by appointment only. Contact us today to schedule your personalized experience.