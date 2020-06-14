/
1 bedroom apartments
131 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Laguna Hills, CA
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Central Laguna Hills
15 Units Available
Reata Oakbrook Village
24391 Avenida de la Carlota, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,924
758 sqft
Stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Pool with private cabanas. Residents have access to gym, clubhouse, courtyard, hot tub and pool table. Fire pit and BBQ/grill. Pet-friendly community with dog park.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Central Laguna Hills
30 Units Available
Sofi Laguna Hills
24557 Los Alisos Blvd, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,687
738 sqft
With The Orchard and Laguna Hills Mall only minutes from this community, there's very little residents have to drive for. The pet-friendly community has a beautiful pool and gym. Units feature fireplaces and private patios/balconies.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
11 Units Available
Villa Solana
26033 Moulton Pkwy, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,853
775 sqft
1-2 bedrooms near open green spaces, including hiking trails and streams. All units offer patio or balcony vista, hardwood floors, fireplace and roomy walk-in closets. Carport parking available.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
South Laguna Hills
1 Unit Available
26701 Quail Creek
26701 Quail Creek, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
771 sqft
Spacious living room and bedroom with vaulted ceilings. Large walk in closet. Nature lovers’ balcony with waterfront view of babbling streams, trees and birds. Lots of light. In unit washer and dryer. Central AC.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,585
720 sqft
This gated community has a two-story fitness center, pool and cabana-equipped spa. It's just steps away from the Shops at Dos Lagos and the Crossings at Corona. Units feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
113 Units Available
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,185
903 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Lake Forest
16 Units Available
eaves Lake Forest
22700 Lake Forest Dr, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,711
799 sqft
Minutes away from interstates 405 and 5, this Orange County community offers furnished units and hardwood floors. Nearby upscale dining and shopping, in addition to an on-site swimming pool, fitness center and carport.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 12:02pm
9 Units Available
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,827
650 sqft
Great location for commuters, on Marguerite Parkway, close to I-5. Units have laundry, Nest technology, and patio or balcony. Community features pool, playground and parking.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
42 Units Available
Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,005
828 sqft
Tailored homes with custom cabinetry, USB charging stations and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a cinema, sky bar entertainment plaza and dog washing station. Close to I-5 and Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Metrolink station.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
19 Units Available
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,902
834 sqft
Great location between Crown Valley Parkway and adjacent hospital, and Granada Park. Easy access to San Diego Freeway. Recently upgraded one- and two-bedroom apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
21 Units Available
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,920
830 sqft
Deluxe apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Bike storage and parking available. Enjoy the on-site yoga center, fitness zone and game room. Right near I-5. Close to Saddleback College.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
18 Units Available
Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,920
802 sqft
Surrounded by greenery near Mission Viejo Golf Club. Stunning interiors with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Fully furnished. On-site amenities include clubhouse, coffee bar, concierge, pool and yoga. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,883
856 sqft
This modern community offers resort-like amenities including a pool and spa, and its Rooftop Open-Aire Lounge. Views of the Saddleback Mountains from many homes. Modern interiors with gourmet kitchens and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
54 Units Available
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,090
781 sqft
Rising above the Laguna Niguel skyline, we invite you to experience blu. Our luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments offer inspiring spaces where every element has been tailored by you, for you.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
3030 Calle Sonora
3030 Calle Sonora, Laguna Woods, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
717 sqft
Single Story condo, with no one living above or below., No stairs coming into the home. Nice location and very close to the covered Carport, with added storage. The home as been freshly painted and new carpeting installed.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
14 Via Castilla
14 Via Castilla, Laguna Woods, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
950 sqft
Single Story Bungalow Fully Furnished- Move Right In and Enjoy the Good Life in Laguna Woods Village. This Granada, will have one bedroom locked and will not be usable.. by tenant.
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
2132 VIA PUERTA
2132 Via Puerta, Laguna Woods, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
673 sqft
Beautifully remodeled single level 1bdrm condo on same level as carport. Brand new custom tile flooring, rich designer paint colors, smooth cathedral ceilings, gorgeous new granite countertops, brand new stainless steel appliances.
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
69 Calle Aragon
69 Calle Aragon, Laguna Woods, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
750 sqft
Must be 55 plus to live in the best Active Senior Community. Light laminate floors throughout except bath room.which has linoleum. Large Bathroom with shower over tub. Spacious living room and storage closet off living room.
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
3018 Via Buena
3018 Via Buena Vista, Laguna Woods, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
717 sqft
Senior community for 55+. Lease unfurnished. One story, no stairs, very clean and bright, one-bed, one-bath, La Casita with no one above and below.
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
835 Ronda Sevilla
835 Ronda Sevilla, Laguna Woods, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
770 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 835 Ronda Sevilla in Laguna Woods. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
30 Units Available
Vantis
90 Vantis Dr, Aliso Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,990
763 sqft
Luxury units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Property offers residents a pool, hot tub, game room, pool table and shuffleboard. Gym and yoga. Pet-friendly community with dog park. Smoke-free community.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
26 Units Available
Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,887
705 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community offers access to clubhouse, fire pit, pool, gym and hot tub. Conveniently located close to beach and shopping.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Woodbridge
37 Units Available
Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,708
656 sqft
Units include granite counters, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community includes parking, pool, gym and hot tub. Located in the master-planned community of Woodbridge, close to schools, parks and dining.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
6 Units Available
Aliso Creek
24152 Hollyoak, Aliso Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
795 sqft
One-bedroom apartments and two-bedroom townhomes are pet friendly with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplace, master suites, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets. Enjoy fitness center, pool, spa. Walk to Aliso-Wood Canyons Wilderness Park. Access to US-73.
