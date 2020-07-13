/
pet friendly apartments
171 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Laguna Hills, CA
13 Units Available
Villa Solana
26033 Moulton Pkwy, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,753
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,003
980 sqft
1-2 bedrooms near open green spaces, including hiking trails and streams. All units offer patio or balcony vista, hardwood floors, fireplace and roomy walk-in closets. Carport parking available.
27 Units Available
Central Laguna Hills
Sofi Laguna Hills
24557 Los Alisos Blvd, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,637
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1011 sqft
With The Orchard and Laguna Hills Mall only minutes from this community, there's very little residents have to drive for. The pet-friendly community has a beautiful pool and gym. Units feature fireplaces and private patios/balconies.
14 Units Available
Central Laguna Hills
Reata Oakbrook Village
24391 Avenida de la Carlota, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,080
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,413
1110 sqft
Stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Pool with private cabanas. Residents have access to gym, clubhouse, courtyard, hot tub and pool table. Fire pit and BBQ/grill. Pet-friendly community with dog park.
1 Unit Available
Central Laguna Hills
26485 Los Alamitos Ave
26485 Los Alamitos Avenue, Laguna Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,695
1855 sqft
3 Bedroom Single Family in Desirable Laguna Hills - 3-bedroom 2 bath single family home, all one level with a perfect layout located in the Amberhill Development a short distance to The Village at Nellie Gail Ranch.
1 Unit Available
South Laguna Hills
26701 Quail Creek
26701 Quail Creek, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Why live in a crowded apartment complex when you can come home to your beautiful private condo with a waterfront view and babbling streams. Upper unit offers 1 bedroom, 1 bath, and spacious living room and bedroom with vaulted ceilings.
1 Unit Available
Central Laguna Hills
24392 Kingston Court
24392 Kingston Ct, Laguna Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1284 sqft
Large condo in the well sought after Crestline Village in Laguna Hills. NICLEY UPGRADED end unit 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome has high ceilings, wood floors, recessed lighting and fire place in Living/Dining room area.
1 Unit Available
North Laguna Hills
23435 Caminito Lazaro
23435 Caminito Lazaro, Laguna Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1320 sqft
This cute 3 bedroom 2 bath condo with attached garage is a must see. Upon entering the home you will go up stairs to enter the main floor which consist of the living room, kitchen and bedrooms areas all located on one level.
Results within 1 mile of Laguna Hills
106 Units Available
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$2,125
665 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,185
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,810
1271 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
24 Units Available
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,680
698 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,845
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1187 sqft
Deluxe apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Bike storage and parking available. Enjoy the on-site yoga center, fitness zone and game room. Right near I-5. Close to Saddleback College.
40 Units Available
Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,815
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,960
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1200 sqft
Tailored homes with custom cabinetry, USB charging stations and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a cinema, sky bar entertainment plaza and dog washing station. Close to I-5 and Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Metrolink station.
11 Units Available
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,711
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,808
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,202
965 sqft
This gated community has a two-story fitness center, pool and cabana-equipped spa. It's just steps away from the Shops at Dos Lagos and the Crossings at Corona. Units feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
18 Units Available
Lake Forest
eaves Lake Forest
22700 Lake Forest Dr, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,715
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,224
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from interstates 405 and 5, this Orange County community offers furnished units and hardwood floors. Nearby upscale dining and shopping, in addition to an on-site swimming pool, fitness center and carport.
19 Units Available
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,848
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,273
1179 sqft
Great location between Crown Valley Parkway and adjacent hospital, and Granada Park. Easy access to San Diego Freeway. Recently upgraded one- and two-bedroom apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and fireplaces.
12 Units Available
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,982
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,474
1159 sqft
This modern community offers resort-like amenities including a pool and spa, and its Rooftop Open-Aire Lounge. Views of the Saddleback Mountains from many homes. Modern interiors with gourmet kitchens and floor-to-ceiling windows.
91 Units Available
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,859
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,000
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1162 sqft
Rising above the Laguna Niguel skyline, we invite you to experience blu. Our luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments offer inspiring spaces where every element has been tailored by you, for you.
19 Units Available
Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,845
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1125 sqft
Surrounded by greenery near Mission Viejo Golf Club. Stunning interiors with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Fully furnished. On-site amenities include clubhouse, coffee bar, concierge, pool and yoga. Pet-friendly.
12 Units Available
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,703
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,844
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,183
960 sqft
Great location for commuters, on Marguerite Parkway, close to I-5. Units have laundry, Nest technology, and patio or balcony. Community features pool, playground and parking.
1 Unit Available
26661 Dorothea
26661 Dorothea, Mission Viejo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,495
2230 sqft
Spacious End Unit Condo on the Golf Course - VIDEO TOUR HERE: https://youtu.be/lN8kaTn1bWI Beautiful Spacious End Unit Condo In La Mancha Community. Incredible Golf Course and Saddle Back Mountain views! Perfect for watching July 4th Fireworks.
1 Unit Available
Seacove Place
58 Waxwing Ln
58 Waxwing Lane, Aliso Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1000 sqft
58 Waxwing Ln Available 08/03/20 2 Bd, 2 Ba in Aliso Viejo - Enjoy this newly remodeled unit in Aliso Viejo which boasts a spacious open floor plan with an attached garage and inside laundry room.
1 Unit Available
25925 Blascos
25925 Blascos, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1506 sqft
Penthouse Unit On The Golf Course! Located In The Desirable Gated Community "Baja Finesterra." Conveniently Located Between The I-5 & Marguerite Off Oso. Rare Rental In This Community With 2 Bedroom / 2 Baths Plus An Oversized LOFT.
1 Unit Available
910 RONDA SEVILLA
910 Ronda Sevilla, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1009 sqft
Gorgeous One of a Kind home available for long term lease unfurnished. This is not your typical rental. Home sits right on Aliso Creek! Fabulous location and views from living room, patio and master bedroom. Washer/Dryer in Master Bathroom Closet.
1 Unit Available
Country Village
24409 Avenida De Los Ninos
24409 Avenida De Los Ninos, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
816 sqft
Fantastic location with a serene view of the hills and foliage. This upstairs condo is located in the gated community of Village Niguel Terrace. This home offers a private entrance and two balconies.
Results within 5 miles of Laguna Hills
28 Units Available
Laguna Heights
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,708
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,989
923 sqft
Luxury community conveniently situated next to Laguna Heights Marketplace. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Pet-friendly, with pool, tennis, on-site laundry and gym included.
36 Units Available
Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,915
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,406
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,433
1174 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community offers access to clubhouse, fire pit, pool, gym and hot tub. Conveniently located close to beach and shopping.
