24811 Rittenhouse Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters range stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard gym

THIS SPACIOUS HOME WITH A POPULAR FLOOR PLAN BOASTS 5 BEDROOMS, PLUS A VERY LARGE BONUS ROOM. IT IS LOCATED CONVENIENTLY IN A DESIREABLE NEIGHBORHOOD CLOSE TO LAGUNA HILLS HIGH SCHOOL. A MAIN FLOOR BEDROOM COULD EASILY BE USED AS A HOME OFFICE. THE MASTER RETREAT HAS A COZY FIREPLACE AND A SMALLER BONUS ROOM WHICH COULD MAKE A GREAT HOME GYM. THE KITCHEN FEATURES GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. HIGH CEILINGS ACCENT THE FORMAL LIVING ROOM AS WELL AS A FIREPLACE, ADDITIONALLY A BUILT-IN WET BAR AND FORMAL DINING ROOM COMPLETE THIS HOME. THE FRONT COURTYARD PRESENTS A ROMANTIC WATERFALL AND A CUL-DE-SAC LOCATION ALL MAKE THIS HOME A GREAT CHOICE.