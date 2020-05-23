All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 86 Montrose.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
86 Montrose
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:22 PM

86 Montrose

86 Montrose · (714) 833-4746
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

86 Montrose, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1917 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Lovely*upgraded*comfortable home-large beautiful yard w/covered patio for gatherings or quiet, tranquil evenings w/your favorite beverage! FOR PRIVATE TOUR, CALL JACI WOODS 714-833-4746 - 3 bed, PLUS LOFT/OFFICE, 2.5 bath home-gated Georgetown tract, prestigious Northwood Pointe-Irvine! The large kitchen features an eat-up breakfast bar island, granite counter tops, solid back splash, under-cab lighting, roomy pantry, gas cooktop, microwave oven + sunny window view of the colorful back yard. The family room w/a cozy fireplace for cool evenings is adjacent the kitchen and dining area. The French doors lead from the kitchen/family/dining room to the manicured, lush back yard. The separate living room is at the entry to the home. The large master suite is across the back of the home-recessed lighting, ceiling fan, organizers in master closet, dual sinks and soaking tub separate from walk-in shower. Upscale living at its finest! LOFT at the top of the stairs for homework, second family room, sleeping quarters, TV room, kids playroom, office - you name it-w/lots of natural light, ceiling fan + French doors on the front balcony to feel like you're in the trees. Plantation shutters t/o, carpet up the stairs and bedrooms for cozy mornings/evenings...There are two other large bedrooms with plantation shutters, lighted ceiling fans, nice closet space, sharing a hall bath. The laundry room is convenient to all bedrooms w/storage cabinets. 2-car dir access garage, 2 car driveway

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 86 Montrose have any available units?
86 Montrose has a unit available for $3,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 86 Montrose have?
Some of 86 Montrose's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 86 Montrose currently offering any rent specials?
86 Montrose isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 86 Montrose pet-friendly?
No, 86 Montrose is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 86 Montrose offer parking?
Yes, 86 Montrose does offer parking.
Does 86 Montrose have units with washers and dryers?
No, 86 Montrose does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 86 Montrose have a pool?
No, 86 Montrose does not have a pool.
Does 86 Montrose have accessible units?
No, 86 Montrose does not have accessible units.
Does 86 Montrose have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 86 Montrose has units with dishwashers.
Does 86 Montrose have units with air conditioning?
No, 86 Montrose does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 86 Montrose?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity