86 Montrose

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Lovely*upgraded*comfortable home-large beautiful yard w/covered patio for gatherings or quiet, tranquil evenings w/your favorite beverage! FOR PRIVATE TOUR, CALL JACI WOODS 714-833-4746 - 3 bed, PLUS LOFT/OFFICE, 2.5 bath home-gated Georgetown tract, prestigious Northwood Pointe-Irvine! The large kitchen features an eat-up breakfast bar island, granite counter tops, solid back splash, under-cab lighting, roomy pantry, gas cooktop, microwave oven + sunny window view of the colorful back yard. The family room w/a cozy fireplace for cool evenings is adjacent the kitchen and dining area. The French doors lead from the kitchen/family/dining room to the manicured, lush back yard. The separate living room is at the entry to the home. The large master suite is across the back of the home-recessed lighting, ceiling fan, organizers in master closet, dual sinks and soaking tub separate from walk-in shower. Upscale living at its finest! LOFT at the top of the stairs for homework, second family room, sleeping quarters, TV room, kids playroom, office - you name it-w/lots of natural light, ceiling fan + French doors on the front balcony to feel like you're in the trees. Plantation shutters t/o, carpet up the stairs and bedrooms for cozy mornings/evenings...There are two other large bedrooms with plantation shutters, lighted ceiling fans, nice closet space, sharing a hall bath. The laundry room is convenient to all bedrooms w/storage cabinets. 2-car dir access garage, 2 car driveway