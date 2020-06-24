83 Strawberry Grove

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

FRESH NEW INTERIOR PAINT! Grab the opportunity to live in the largest detached home at Jade Court in Cypress Village. This immaculate home features 3 bedrooms (one bedroom downstairs), each with an attached en suite bathroom, a large loft, downstairs powder room, and a convenient upstairs laundry room. Entertain guests in your 18' tall vaulted ceiling living room or in your private patio. The kitchen features rich cappuccino cabinetry, large center island with granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances throughout. The Jeffrey Open Space Trail, community parks, pools, and resort amenities are minutes away for your convenience. Walking distance to Gold Ribbon Cypress Village Elementary School, minutes to Jeffrey Trail Middle School, and residents are assigned to the brand new Portola High School. Sorry no pets no exceptions. AVAILABLE NOW!