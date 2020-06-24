All apartments in Irvine
Last updated December 24 2019 at 3:05 PM

83 Strawberry Grove

83 Strawberry Grove · No Longer Available
Location

83 Strawberry Grove, Irvine, CA 92620
Irvine Spectrum

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
FRESH NEW INTERIOR PAINT! Grab the opportunity to live in the largest detached home at Jade Court in Cypress Village. This immaculate home features 3 bedrooms (one bedroom downstairs), each with an attached en suite bathroom, a large loft, downstairs powder room, and a convenient upstairs laundry room. Entertain guests in your 18' tall vaulted ceiling living room or in your private patio. The kitchen features rich cappuccino cabinetry, large center island with granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances throughout. The Jeffrey Open Space Trail, community parks, pools, and resort amenities are minutes away for your convenience. Walking distance to Gold Ribbon Cypress Village Elementary School, minutes to Jeffrey Trail Middle School, and residents are assigned to the brand new Portola High School. Sorry no pets no exceptions. AVAILABLE NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 83 Strawberry Grove have any available units?
83 Strawberry Grove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 83 Strawberry Grove have?
Some of 83 Strawberry Grove's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 83 Strawberry Grove currently offering any rent specials?
83 Strawberry Grove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 83 Strawberry Grove pet-friendly?
No, 83 Strawberry Grove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 83 Strawberry Grove offer parking?
No, 83 Strawberry Grove does not offer parking.
Does 83 Strawberry Grove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 83 Strawberry Grove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 83 Strawberry Grove have a pool?
Yes, 83 Strawberry Grove has a pool.
Does 83 Strawberry Grove have accessible units?
No, 83 Strawberry Grove does not have accessible units.
Does 83 Strawberry Grove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 83 Strawberry Grove has units with dishwashers.
Does 83 Strawberry Grove have units with air conditioning?
No, 83 Strawberry Grove does not have units with air conditioning.

