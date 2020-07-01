All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 7 Jordan E..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
7 Jordan E.
Last updated November 19 2019 at 11:13 AM

7 Jordan E.

7 Jordan East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7 Jordan East, Irvine, CA 92612
University Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
stainless steel
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Completely Redone Modern Home 2 bedroom plus loft - Just bring your toothbrush. This home is all brand new. Beautiful hardwood look and tile flooring throughout. All new stainless steel appliances. 2 car garage and extra large driveway. This home is beautiful and ready for you to move in. Open floorplan. Property is light and bright. Added bonus loft. Washer and dryer in the garage along with a second refrigerator. Freeway close. Shopping center near by. Close to colleges and schools. University high school zoned. Come see this property today. To schedule an appointment please go to www.hcmpm.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5326698)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Jordan E. have any available units?
7 Jordan E. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 7 Jordan E. have?
Some of 7 Jordan E.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Jordan E. currently offering any rent specials?
7 Jordan E. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Jordan E. pet-friendly?
No, 7 Jordan E. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 7 Jordan E. offer parking?
Yes, 7 Jordan E. offers parking.
Does 7 Jordan E. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 Jordan E. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Jordan E. have a pool?
Yes, 7 Jordan E. has a pool.
Does 7 Jordan E. have accessible units?
No, 7 Jordan E. does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Jordan E. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 Jordan E. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Jordan E. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Jordan E. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology