Completely Redone Modern Home 2 bedroom plus loft - Just bring your toothbrush. This home is all brand new. Beautiful hardwood look and tile flooring throughout. All new stainless steel appliances. 2 car garage and extra large driveway. This home is beautiful and ready for you to move in. Open floorplan. Property is light and bright. Added bonus loft. Washer and dryer in the garage along with a second refrigerator. Freeway close. Shopping center near by. Close to colleges and schools. University high school zoned. Come see this property today. To schedule an appointment please go to www.hcmpm.com
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5326698)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7 Jordan E. have any available units?
7 Jordan E. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 7 Jordan E. have?
Some of 7 Jordan E.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Jordan E. currently offering any rent specials?
7 Jordan E. is not currently offering any rent specials.