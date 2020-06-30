Rent Calculator
Last updated January 23 2020 at 5:46 AM
1 of 20
601 Terra Bella
601 Terra Bella
·
No Longer Available
Location
601 Terra Bella, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice Front Porch, Single Level
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 601 Terra Bella have any available units?
601 Terra Bella doesn't have any available units at this time.
Irvine, CA
.
What amenities does 601 Terra Bella have?
Some of 601 Terra Bella's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 601 Terra Bella currently offering any rent specials?
601 Terra Bella is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 Terra Bella pet-friendly?
No, 601 Terra Bella is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irvine
.
Does 601 Terra Bella offer parking?
Yes, 601 Terra Bella offers parking.
Does 601 Terra Bella have units with washers and dryers?
No, 601 Terra Bella does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 Terra Bella have a pool?
No, 601 Terra Bella does not have a pool.
Does 601 Terra Bella have accessible units?
No, 601 Terra Bella does not have accessible units.
Does 601 Terra Bella have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 601 Terra Bella has units with dishwashers.
Does 601 Terra Bella have units with air conditioning?
No, 601 Terra Bella does not have units with air conditioning.
