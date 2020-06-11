Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking garage media room

Charming 2-story Light and bright 3-bed & 3-bath townhome with fully upgraded brand new kitchen and downstairs bath. New floor and new paint throughout. Dual Master Suites upstairs. Vaulted High Ceilings with Skylights. Private Atrium with glass doors, formal living room with fireplace. Open Kitchen to separate Family room with direct access to oversized 2 Car Garage. Washer, Dryer, and Refrigerator included. Short walking distance to Award-Winning University High School, UCI, and University Town Center. Enjoy the comfort and convenience of an urban lifestyle with nearby entertainment, restaurants, theater, gym, shopping, and more.