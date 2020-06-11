All apartments in Irvine
6 Oxford

Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

6 Oxford, Irvine, CA 92612
University Town Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
gym
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
media room
Charming 2-story Light and bright 3-bed & 3-bath townhome with fully upgraded brand new kitchen and downstairs bath. New floor and new paint throughout. Dual Master Suites upstairs. Vaulted High Ceilings with Skylights. Private Atrium with glass doors, formal living room with fireplace. Open Kitchen to separate Family room with direct access to oversized 2 Car Garage. Washer, Dryer, and Refrigerator included. Short walking distance to Award-Winning University High School, UCI, and University Town Center. Enjoy the comfort and convenience of an urban lifestyle with nearby entertainment, restaurants, theater, gym, shopping, and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Oxford have any available units?
6 Oxford doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 6 Oxford have?
Some of 6 Oxford's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Oxford currently offering any rent specials?
6 Oxford is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Oxford pet-friendly?
No, 6 Oxford is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 6 Oxford offer parking?
Yes, 6 Oxford offers parking.
Does 6 Oxford have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6 Oxford offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Oxford have a pool?
No, 6 Oxford does not have a pool.
Does 6 Oxford have accessible units?
No, 6 Oxford does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Oxford have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 Oxford does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Oxford have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Oxford does not have units with air conditioning.

