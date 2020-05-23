6 COPPER HL

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground garage

Fully furnished, beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom single family home in the village of Northwood. Entry has high vaulted ceilings and windows that let in plenty of light. Separate living room, dining room and family room. Kitchen comes fully equipped with all amenities including a gas stove and a stainless steel fridge. Spacious two car garage. Upstairs has three generous sized bedrooms. Two secondary bedrooms have queen sized beds. Master Bedroom has a king bed with ensuite master bathroom and balcony overlooking garden. Located near many shopping districts and grocery stores. Play ground and park are located just around the corner from the property. Award Wining Irvine Unified School District!