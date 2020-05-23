All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:42 AM

6 COPPER HL

6 Copper Hill · No Longer Available
Location

6 Copper Hill, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
playground
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Fully furnished, beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom single family home in the village of Northwood. Entry has high vaulted ceilings and windows that let in plenty of light. Separate living room, dining room and family room. Kitchen comes fully equipped with all amenities including a gas stove and a stainless steel fridge. Spacious two car garage. Upstairs has three generous sized bedrooms. Two secondary bedrooms have queen sized beds. Master Bedroom has a king bed with ensuite master bathroom and balcony overlooking garden. Located near many shopping districts and grocery stores. Play ground and park are located just around the corner from the property. Award Wining Irvine Unified School District!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 COPPER HL have any available units?
6 COPPER HL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 6 COPPER HL have?
Some of 6 COPPER HL's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 COPPER HL currently offering any rent specials?
6 COPPER HL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 COPPER HL pet-friendly?
No, 6 COPPER HL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 6 COPPER HL offer parking?
Yes, 6 COPPER HL offers parking.
Does 6 COPPER HL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 COPPER HL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 COPPER HL have a pool?
No, 6 COPPER HL does not have a pool.
Does 6 COPPER HL have accessible units?
No, 6 COPPER HL does not have accessible units.
Does 6 COPPER HL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 COPPER HL has units with dishwashers.
Does 6 COPPER HL have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 COPPER HL does not have units with air conditioning.
