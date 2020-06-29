37 Costa Brava

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage

Live in Luxury: Completely Detached 2 Bed Townhome - This completely detached 2 Bedroom Town Home has 2 Bedrooms, 1.5 Bathrooms and a 2 car Direct Access Garage. It offers an open living floor plan, plenty of sunlight and a private patio off the living area which makes this home a perfect sanctuary and a great space for entertaining.



This beautiful home is nestled away in the quiet, serene and safe community of Woodbury and is near award winning and top rated Irvine Unified Schools, several beaches, parks, walking trails, retail shops, restaurants, freeway access, the Irvine Spectrum, the Tustin Marketplace, the Metro link and more. With 1,030 sq. ft., it offers plenty of storage space, a gourmet kitchen, large master suite and bathroom with walk-in closet, spacious rooms, high end stainless steel appliances, living rooms on both levels, and access to all that the Woodbury neighborhood has to offer.



(RLNE3586663)