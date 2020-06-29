All apartments in Irvine
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

37 Costa Brava

37 Costa Brava · No Longer Available
Location

37 Costa Brava, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Live in Luxury: Completely Detached 2 Bed Townhome - This completely detached 2 Bedroom Town Home has 2 Bedrooms, 1.5 Bathrooms and a 2 car Direct Access Garage. It offers an open living floor plan, plenty of sunlight and a private patio off the living area which makes this home a perfect sanctuary and a great space for entertaining.

This beautiful home is nestled away in the quiet, serene and safe community of Woodbury and is near award winning and top rated Irvine Unified Schools, several beaches, parks, walking trails, retail shops, restaurants, freeway access, the Irvine Spectrum, the Tustin Marketplace, the Metro link and more. With 1,030 sq. ft., it offers plenty of storage space, a gourmet kitchen, large master suite and bathroom with walk-in closet, spacious rooms, high end stainless steel appliances, living rooms on both levels, and access to all that the Woodbury neighborhood has to offer.

(RLNE3586663)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

