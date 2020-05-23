All apartments in Irvine
3131 Watermarke Place

3131 Watermarke Pl
Location

3131 Watermarke Pl, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Turnkey condo, located in the heart of the Irvine business district! Welcome to Watermarke, a luxury upscale condominium complex, with resort-style amenities! This one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is on the ground floor, and includes the washer and dryer, and a refrigerator! Fresh paint & new flooring! Secure reserved parking is just steps from your front door! The functional kitchen features white cabinets, granite counters, and a gas stove. The full bathroom has a large tub, granite countertops, and large vanity with extra storage. The bedroom features a spacious walk-in closet! A nice patio overlooks the playground. Beautiful vinyl-plank flooring throughout (no carpet!). Community amenities include tennis courts, basketball courts, a full-size gym, Olympic-size resort pool and spa with cabanas, and a clubhouse. Gated access!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3131 Watermarke Place have any available units?
3131 Watermarke Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 3131 Watermarke Place have?
Some of 3131 Watermarke Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3131 Watermarke Place currently offering any rent specials?
3131 Watermarke Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3131 Watermarke Place pet-friendly?
No, 3131 Watermarke Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 3131 Watermarke Place offer parking?
Yes, 3131 Watermarke Place offers parking.
Does 3131 Watermarke Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3131 Watermarke Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3131 Watermarke Place have a pool?
Yes, 3131 Watermarke Place has a pool.
Does 3131 Watermarke Place have accessible units?
Yes, 3131 Watermarke Place has accessible units.
Does 3131 Watermarke Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3131 Watermarke Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3131 Watermarke Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3131 Watermarke Place does not have units with air conditioning.
