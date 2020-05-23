3131 Watermarke Place

Amenities
Turnkey condo, located in the heart of the Irvine business district! Welcome to Watermarke, a luxury upscale condominium complex, with resort-style amenities! This one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is on the ground floor, and includes the washer and dryer, and a refrigerator! Fresh paint & new flooring! Secure reserved parking is just steps from your front door! The functional kitchen features white cabinets, granite counters, and a gas stove. The full bathroom has a large tub, granite countertops, and large vanity with extra storage. The bedroom features a spacious walk-in closet! A nice patio overlooks the playground. Beautiful vinyl-plank flooring throughout (no carpet!). Community amenities include tennis courts, basketball courts, a full-size gym, Olympic-size resort pool and spa with cabanas, and a clubhouse. Gated access!