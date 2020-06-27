All apartments in Irvine
Last updated July 15 2019 at 11:39 PM

215 Groveland

215 Groveland · No Longer Available
Location

215 Groveland, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 Groveland have any available units?
215 Groveland doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 215 Groveland currently offering any rent specials?
215 Groveland is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 Groveland pet-friendly?
No, 215 Groveland is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 215 Groveland offer parking?
No, 215 Groveland does not offer parking.
Does 215 Groveland have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 Groveland does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 Groveland have a pool?
No, 215 Groveland does not have a pool.
Does 215 Groveland have accessible units?
No, 215 Groveland does not have accessible units.
Does 215 Groveland have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 Groveland does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 215 Groveland have units with air conditioning?
No, 215 Groveland does not have units with air conditioning.
