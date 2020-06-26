183 STANFORD Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities playground pool hot tub media room tennis court

Best Location in the Princetown Townhome tract with Panoramic Views from Every Window! Large wraparound Patio with Fantastic Views. Light, Bright and Airy End Unit Home. Cathedral Ceilings on Both Levels. Custom Fireplace in Living Room. Berber Carpet Throughout. Recently Painted Interior and Exterior. Newer Shower Fixtures. One Bedroom and Full Bath on Main Floor. Inside Laundry. Enjoy the Association Pool, Spa, Tennis Court and Playground. Walk to UCI, Barclay Theatre, University Town Shopping Center and Farmer's Market. Enjoy a fantastic location to everything in the Irvine Community.