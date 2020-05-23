12 Larchwood

Amenities

Live in the prestigious coveted community of Northpark. This highly upgraded Santa Venetian 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home features hardwood flooring, custom arch frames, large baseboards, crown molding, wainscoting, wood plantation shutters, recess lighting and stainless steel appliances . Energy efficient upgrades include screen door, 6 ceiling fans, new whole house fan, R38 insulation. The spacious backyard has custom stone pavers, seat wall, and putting green. This beautiful home is nestled in a privately gated family oriented community with lush amenities and facilities for all to enjoy. It includes One (1) clubhouse, five (5) swimming pools, six (6) parks, three (3) tot lots, one (1) full basketball court and two (2) half courts and three (3) tennis courts. You are also able to take your child to Hicks Canyon Elementary Blue Ribbon School from within the gates. A must see!!! Contact Al Mejia 949-378-9247 al@almejia.com