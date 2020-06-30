113 Waterleaf

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Quietly nestled detached property in Cypress Village. The home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, a great room, a separate California room, open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, and a separate laundry upstairs. Very convenient location with walking distances to elementary school, multiple community pools, BBQ and parks. Minutes away from shopping centers, Great Park sport fields, freeways including I-5, I-405 and Hwy133. Award Winning IUSD public schools.