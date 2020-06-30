All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 113 Waterleaf.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
113 Waterleaf
Last updated February 25 2020 at 7:19 PM

113 Waterleaf

113 Waterleaf · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

113 Waterleaf, Irvine, CA 92620
Irvine Spectrum

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Quietly nestled detached property in Cypress Village. The home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, a great room, a separate California room, open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, and a separate laundry upstairs. Very convenient location with walking distances to elementary school, multiple community pools, BBQ and parks. Minutes away from shopping centers, Great Park sport fields, freeways including I-5, I-405 and Hwy133. Award Winning IUSD public schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 Waterleaf have any available units?
113 Waterleaf doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 113 Waterleaf have?
Some of 113 Waterleaf's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 Waterleaf currently offering any rent specials?
113 Waterleaf is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 Waterleaf pet-friendly?
No, 113 Waterleaf is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 113 Waterleaf offer parking?
No, 113 Waterleaf does not offer parking.
Does 113 Waterleaf have units with washers and dryers?
No, 113 Waterleaf does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 Waterleaf have a pool?
Yes, 113 Waterleaf has a pool.
Does 113 Waterleaf have accessible units?
No, 113 Waterleaf does not have accessible units.
Does 113 Waterleaf have units with dishwashers?
No, 113 Waterleaf does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 113 Waterleaf have units with air conditioning?
No, 113 Waterleaf does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology