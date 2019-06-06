All apartments in Imperial Beach
Find more places like 394 Date E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Imperial Beach, CA
/
394 Date E
Last updated June 6 2019 at 8:53 AM

394 Date E

394 Date Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Imperial Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all

Location

394 Date Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
all utils included
stainless steel
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
3 blocks to beach all utilities included plus internet direct tv Netflix amazon tv gardner water softner drinking water filter ring doorbell 50 plasma tv lawn furniture washer dryer wood floors stainless steel appliances

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 394 Date E have any available units?
394 Date E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Imperial Beach, CA.
What amenities does 394 Date E have?
Some of 394 Date E's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 394 Date E currently offering any rent specials?
394 Date E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 394 Date E pet-friendly?
No, 394 Date E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Imperial Beach.
Does 394 Date E offer parking?
No, 394 Date E does not offer parking.
Does 394 Date E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 394 Date E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 394 Date E have a pool?
No, 394 Date E does not have a pool.
Does 394 Date E have accessible units?
No, 394 Date E does not have accessible units.
Does 394 Date E have units with dishwashers?
No, 394 Date E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 394 Date E have units with air conditioning?
No, 394 Date E does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Imperial Beach 1 BedroomsImperial Beach 2 Bedrooms
Imperial Beach Apartments with GarageImperial Beach Apartments with Parking
Imperial Beach Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CA
Lemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CADel Mar, CALa Presa, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College