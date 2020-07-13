/
/
/
apartments with pool
133 Apartments for rent in Imperial Beach, CA with pool
Imperial Beach
528 Shorebird Way
528 Shorebird Way, Imperial Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1363 sqft
Brand New Townhome For Rent - Walk to the Beach! - This is your opportunity to rent a newly-built townhome in Imperial Beach's newest community of Bayside Landing! The 3 bed/2.5 bath condo is spacious, light and bright.
Egger Highlands
Royal Village Apartments
1435 Elder Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
790 sqft
Luxury gated community has two pool areas, laundry facilities and cable pre-wiring. Apartments include patio or balcony, microwave, and dishwasher. Located close to beaches, entertainment and medical facilities.
Nestor
1910 Avenida Del Mexico
1910 Avenida Del Mexico, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
655 sqft
This apartment offers spacious rooms with beautiful details throughout. Includes granite countertops, A/C, washer and dryer, patio and more. Utility fee of $50.00, Deposit $500.00. More info & apply online at https://hunt.
Egger Highlands
635 13th St #29
635 13th Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1219 sqft
635 13th #29 Available 08/03/20 ON THE BAY SIDE - LARGE 2 BEDROOM, 2 STORY CONDO WITH 2, MBR; EACH HAS A BATH - PLUS A 1/2 BATH DOWNSTAIRS. GATED COMPLEX WITH POOL AND HOT TUB. 2 ASSIGNED PARKING. BIKE PATH ENTRANCE STEPS FROM CONDO.
Harborside
Del Oro on Broadway
986 Broadway, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1001 sqft
Easy access to the beach and Downtown San Diego area. Soundproof walls, private patios, and fantastic views. Stainless steel appliances, chef-inspired kitchens, and open floor plans. Pet-friendly community. On-site pool.
Palm City
Pacific Point
768 Hollister St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,748
900 sqft
Furnished apartments right near I-5 and minutes from the Pacific Ocean. Community includes a pool, grilling station and playground. Near Otay Valley Regional Park for a convenient natural getaway.
Ocean Crest
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1295 sqft
Stunning community in the heart of San Diego, minutes from I-805. On-site pool, playground, business center and dog park. Updated interiors with a fireplace, extra storage, and patio or balcony.
Hilltop
Point Bonita
250 Bonita Glen Dr, Chula Vista, CA
Studio
$1,570
419 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,603
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
996 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Nestor
Oro Vista Villas
1767 Oro Vista Rd, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,747
828 sqft
Situated seconds from I-5 and SR-905 in a family-friendly neighborhood. Community offers pool, playground and BBQ area. Spacious floor plans with oversized closets include a private balcony or patio. Close to Portwood Pier Plaza.
Harborside
Villa Marina
652 Moss St, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,490
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
840 sqft
Comfortable apartments with private patios or balconies. Community includes a laundry center, workout facility and swimming pool. Easy access to I-5. Near Silver Strand State Beach and San Diego Country Club.
Castle Park
Sereno
930 3rd Avenue, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
962 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,639
1229 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Sereno Apartments in Chula Vista, California!\n\nNestled in the heart of Chula Vista, Sereno Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Central Chula Vista
Capri Villa Apartments
330 Roosevelt St, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1080 sqft
Community includes e-payments, internet access, and a pool. Units include bathtubs, carpeting, ceiling fans, refrigerators, and ovens with ranges. Great location close to Chula Vista Junior High School.
238 Regency Ct Unit C
238 Regency Ct, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1212 sqft
*Spacious 3 bedroom 1.
Castle Park
285 Moss St
285 Moss Street, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
862 sqft
Corner ground unit with only one wall that connects to neighbor. NEW CARPET, NEW PAINT and will be fully cleaned and sanitized for new tenant. This is a quite and highly desirable community.
Coronado
41 Kingston Court
41 Kingston Court South, Coronado, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1650 sqft
Newly upgraded unit, fully furnished, ready and waiting to welcome you. Waterfront condo with a dock for your 32' boat. Patio on southern side with comfortable seating to enjoy the activities that make this a desired vacation location.
Nestor
2143 Imogene Avenue
2143 Imogene Avenue, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1700 sqft
Very nice three bedroom house for rent - Now vacant. Shown by appointment only Remodeled in 2016, this one has it all! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with a two car garage. Quiet neighborhood.
Coronado
82 ANTIGUA COURT
82 Antigua Court, Coronado, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1729 sqft
Exclusive Luxury Beach House rental in Coronado Cays. Tranquil,serene & comfortable. Waterfront condo with expansive west-facing deck. Fully & luxuriously furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath + all amenities.
1640 Maple Drive - 48
1640 Maple Drive, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1576 sqft
Centurion Property Management is proud to present this spacious 3 bedroom & 3 bath town-home.
Coronado
67 Tunapuna Lane
67 Tunapuna Lane, Coronado, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1969 sqft
VACATION RENTAL-Escape the crowds of the Village and come relax at this beautiful Coronado Cays home right on the water. Go kayaking or paddle boarding right from your backyard. This home has 3 bedrooms, one downstairs and 3 full bathrooms.
Coronado
53 Catspaw Cape
53 Catspaw Cape, Coronado, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2050 sqft
Beautifully furnished, water front, 3bd/3ba with sliding glass doors that open up completely allowing for a true in door/ out door living experience and enjoyment of the water view. Beds: one sleeper sofa, two queen beds and king bed in master.
Castle Park
1450 Melrose Ave #35
1450 Melrose Ave, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1102 sqft
1450 Melrose Ave #35 -OPEN HOUSE 7/17 AT 1:30- 2 Story Townhome, W/D hook ups, small pets welcome!! - JOIN US AT OUR OPEN HOUSE WEDNESDAY, JULY 24TH from 1:30-2PM Please RSVP by texting Nicole your name and listing address to 619-384-9219 1450
Nestor
2371 Grove Ave 9
2371 Grove Avenue, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,035
1035 sqft
Unit 9 Available 08/14/20 Spacious single Floor 3 Bedroom Available!! - Property Id: 317576 Are you looking to join a great community? Grove Terrace Apartments include access to a wide range of amenities; including a pool, and Barbecue
National City
Park Bonita Apartments
3511 Valley Rd, Bonita, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,072
891 sqft
Landscaped community with large swimming pool, hot tub and fitness center. CC payments and e-payments accepted. Apartments have washer/dryer in-unit and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly: Both dogs and cats allowed!
Coronado
Broadstone Coronado on the Bay
1515 Second St, Coronado, CA
Studio
$1,790
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,509
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,176
1011 sqft
Just steps to the bay and blocks to the ferry, Tidelands Park and 75. Landscaped grounds feature a pool, putting green and fire pit. Apartments come with stainless steel kitchen appliances and patio/balcony overlooking water.
