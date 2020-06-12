/
2 bedroom apartments
153 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Imperial Beach, CA
Imperial Beach
1 Unit Available
631 7th St # 13
631 7th Street, Imperial Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
916 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom Condo close to Military bases - Spacious 2 bedroom condo with laundry machines in unit. 2 designated parking spots in the common garage and shared patio for bbqing. Close to Military bases and San Diego Attractions.
Imperial Beach
1 Unit Available
1472 Grove Ave
1472 Grove Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
780 sqft
Great 2 bedroom duplex with garage in Imperial Beach! - Don't miss out on this great 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex in Imperial Beach! This home features a private front yard, a detached one car garage plus additional off street parking in your driveway.
Imperial Beach
1 Unit Available
1220 Seacoast Drive # 9
1220 Seacoast Drive, Imperial Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
850 sqft
1220 Seacoast Drive # 9 Available 06/19/20 2BR/1BA FURNISHED BEACH CONDO (Utilities Included) - Fully Furnished Beach Condo (Approx 850 sq. ft.
Imperial Beach
1 Unit Available
311 Elder Avenue
311 Elder Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1 sqft
Beautiful remodeled house, with hardwood flooring and tile through out. Huge back yard, new appliances. Walking distance to the beach. One car garage with laundry hookups. Pets will not be considered. Please call today to schedule a showing.
Imperial Beach
1 Unit Available
133 Daisy Avenue
133 Daisy Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
670 sqft
Completely renovated two bedroom, one bath corner unit half is less than a half block away from the beach! This gorgeous unit features travertine tile flooring, in unit laundry, stainless appliances (including refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave,
Imperial Beach
1 Unit Available
1349 Grove
1349 Grove Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
900 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath located close to Imperial Beach and Coronado Naval base. Nice open floorplan with kitchen open to livingroom. Best value out there for Imperial Beach.
Imperial Beach
1 Unit Available
1187 Donax Ave
1187 Donax Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
750 sqft
Imperial Beach upstairs 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit. Conveniently located one block off Palm Ave., includes assigned parking, close to public transportation, dining, shopping, etc. Water and trash paid. On site laundry
Imperial Beach
1 Unit Available
180 Evergreen
180 Evergreen Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1365 sqft
Live steps to the beach in this fantastic unit featuring an open floor plan, lots of light, decks from both bedrooms and the convenience of both a two car garage and two driveway parking spaces so summer parking is never an issue.
Imperial Beach
1 Unit Available
239 Ebony
239 Ebony Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
920 sqft
Long term or short term furnished rental. 2 bedroom, 1 bath home. Washer and Dryer in the unit. This is an upstairs unit overlooking the estuary. Complex does not have an elevator. Unit comes with one assigned parking space.
Results within 1 mile of Imperial Beach
Verified
Egger Highlands
5 Units Available
Royal Village Apartments
1435 Elder Ave, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,622
790 sqft
Luxury gated community has two pool areas, laundry facilities and cable pre-wiring. Apartments include patio or balcony, microwave, and dishwasher. Located close to beaches, entertainment and medical facilities.
Results within 5 miles of Imperial Beach
Verified
Nestor
19 Units Available
Oro Vista Villas
1767 Oro Vista Rd, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,632
828 sqft
Situated seconds from I-5 and SR-905 in a family-friendly neighborhood. Community offers pool, playground and BBQ area. Spacious floor plans with oversized closets include a private balcony or patio. Close to Portwood Pier Plaza.
Verified
Harborside
6 Units Available
Villa Marina
652 Moss St, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
840 sqft
Comfortable apartments with private patios or balconies. Community includes a laundry center, workout facility and swimming pool. Easy access to I-5. Near Silver Strand State Beach and San Diego Country Club.
Verified
Palm City
5 Units Available
Pacific Point
768 Hollister St, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
900 sqft
Furnished apartments right near I-5 and minutes from the Pacific Ocean. Community includes a pool, grilling station and playground. Near Otay Valley Regional Park for a convenient natural getaway.
Verified
Ocean Crest
33 Units Available
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1069 sqft
Stunning community in the heart of San Diego, minutes from I-805. On-site pool, playground, business center and dog park. Updated interiors with a fireplace, extra storage, and patio or balcony.
Verified
Hilltop
13 Units Available
Point Bonita
250 Bonita Glen Dr, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
996 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
Harborside
4 Units Available
Del Oro on Broadway
986 Broadway, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1001 sqft
Easy access to the beach and Downtown San Diego area. Soundproof walls, private patios, and fantastic views. Stainless steel appliances, chef-inspired kitchens, and open floor plans. Pet-friendly community. On-site pool.
Verified
Castle Park
3 Units Available
Sereno
930 3rd Avenue, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
972 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Sereno Apartments in Chula Vista, California!\n\nNestled in the heart of Chula Vista, Sereno Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified
Otay Town
1 Unit Available
Country Apartments
1486 Broadway, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,754
810 sqft
One- to two-bedroom apartments offer hardwood flooring and carpeting, fans and bathtubs. On-site laundry and pool. Located along Broadway, near to San Diego Bay Wildlife Refuge and Interstate 5.
Verified
San Ysidro
1 Unit Available
Villa Bahia
2307 E Beyer Blvd, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
900 sqft
Apartments feature wood floors, brushed nickel fixtures, ample storage space and ceiling fans. Conveniences like off-street parking and on-site laundry please residents. Close to the 805 Freeway.
Verified
Harborside
2 Units Available
Sund Apartments
1145 4th Ave, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1025 sqft
Close to the 5 Freeway and within driving distance of the beaches, with a pool, washer-dryer connections and on-site laundry facilities. The pet-friendly apartments are smoke-free and feature wood floors.
San Ysidro
1 Unit Available
631 Blackshaw Ln
631 Blackshaw Lane, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
2 Bedroom 1 1/4 Bathroom Apartment WAIT -LIST - Property Id: 167285 Casa De Flores include access to a wide range of amenities; including a pool, playground, outdoor fitness stations, community garden, and Barbecue Grills! The community is
Central Chula Vista
1 Unit Available
378 Vance St. Unit 08
378 Vance St, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
892 sqft
**$200 OFF MOVE IN CREDIT!!** Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath - **$200 OFF MOVE IN CREDIT!!** When you sign a lease agreement to move-in by 6/1/20!!! Upper level unit 2 bedroom || 2 bath Spacious mirror closets Washer/Dryer hook-ups 1 Assigned parking &
Castle Park
1 Unit Available
24 Orange Ave #4
24 Orange Ave, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
924 sqft
24 Orange Ave #4 Available 06/24/20 Beautiful 2 bedrooms condo in Chula Vista - 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom remodeled condo in Chula Vista, upper unit with 2 parking spaces, great open space in the living room.
Castle Park
1 Unit Available
285 Moss St
285 Moss Street, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
862 sqft
Corner ground unit with only one wall that connects to neighbor. NEW CARPET, NEW PAINT and will be fully cleaned and sanitized for new tenant. This is a quite and highly desirable community.
