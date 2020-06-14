/
1 bedroom apartments
104 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Imperial Beach, CA
Last updated June 14 at 12:50pm
Imperial Beach
1 Unit Available
13th Street Apartments
1352 13th St, Imperial Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
650 sqft
Conveniently located off I-5 near Imperial Beach Pier and SeaWorld's Aquatica Water Park. Pet-friendly apartments with patio or balcony and vinyl flooring. Property amenities include a sundeck and laundry room.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Imperial Beach
1 Unit Available
1207 Donax Ave
1207 Donax Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
550 sqft
Upgraded Unit in Gated Complex - This private 9 unit complex is located only 12 short blocks to white sandy beaches, 10 minutes to Coronado, and close to all that Imperial Beach has to offer! This 1 bedroom 1 bath upstairs condo features quartz
Results within 1 mile of Imperial Beach
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Egger Highlands
6 Units Available
Royal Village Apartments
1435 Elder Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,465
640 sqft
Luxury gated community has two pool areas, laundry facilities and cable pre-wiring. Apartments include patio or balcony, microwave, and dishwasher. Located close to beaches, entertainment and medical facilities.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Nestor
1 Unit Available
1910 Avenida Del Mexico
1910 Avenida Del Mexico, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
655 sqft
This apartment offers spacious rooms with beautiful details throughout. Includes granite countertops, A/C, washer and dryer, patio and more. Utility fee of $50.00, Deposit $500.00. More info & apply online at https://hunt.
Results within 5 miles of Imperial Beach
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Hilltop
12 Units Available
Point Bonita
250 Bonita Glen Dr, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,699
709 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Ocean Crest
30 Units Available
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
733 sqft
Stunning community in the heart of San Diego, minutes from I-805. On-site pool, playground, business center and dog park. Updated interiors with a fireplace, extra storage, and patio or balcony.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Harborside
7 Units Available
Villa Marina
652 Moss St, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
640 sqft
Comfortable apartments with private patios or balconies. Community includes a laundry center, workout facility and swimming pool. Easy access to I-5. Near Silver Strand State Beach and San Diego Country Club.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Harborside
4 Units Available
Del Oro on Broadway
986 Broadway, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,245
725 sqft
Easy access to the beach and Downtown San Diego area. Soundproof walls, private patios, and fantastic views. Stainless steel appliances, chef-inspired kitchens, and open floor plans. Pet-friendly community. On-site pool.
Last updated June 14 at 12:51pm
Central Chula Vista
1 Unit Available
Villa Serena
351 I St, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
650 sqft
With ample on- and off-street parking in a quiet neighborhood of Chula Vista, these apartment homes feature laundry facilities, bright interiors and fully stocked kitchens. Walking distance to downtown shopping, Von's and Albertsons.
Last updated June 14 at 06:36pm
Castle Park
3 Units Available
Sereno
930 3rd Avenue, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,181
962 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Sereno Apartments in Chula Vista, California!\n\nNestled in the heart of Chula Vista, Sereno Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Hilltop
1 Unit Available
709 2nd Ave
709 2nd Avenue, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
668 sqft
A beautifully upgraded Casita featuring new paint, new flooring and nicely maintained yard. It has one bedroom with walk-in closet and an extra room that can be turned into an office, playroom or another bedroom.
Results within 10 miles of Imperial Beach
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Little Italy
21 Units Available
Current
1551 Union St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,170
994 sqft
This property features recently renovated units with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. It's situated between Little Italy and Cortez Hill. There's a concierge, media room, pool and gym all on site.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Eastlake
37 Units Available
The Residences at Escaya
1925 Avenida Escaya, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,955
844 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Coronado
16 Units Available
Broadstone Coronado on the Bay
1515 Second St, Coronado, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,305
783 sqft
Just steps to the bay and blocks to the ferry, Tidelands Park and 75. Landscaped grounds feature a pool, putting green and fire pit. Apartments come with stainless steel kitchen appliances and patio/balcony overlooking water.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Ocean Crest
4 Units Available
RiverEdge Terrace
4805 Wind Surf Way, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
996 sqft
Minutes from the San Diego South Bay area. Recently renovated community with in-unit laundry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site amenities include pool, playground, grill area, tennis and basketball courts, and sauna.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
National City
4 Units Available
Park Bonita Apartments
3511 Valley Rd, Bonita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,803
618 sqft
Landscaped community with large swimming pool, hot tub and fitness center. CC payments and e-payments accepted. Apartments have washer/dryer in-unit and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly: Both dogs and cats allowed!
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Rancho - Del Rey
11 Units Available
Toscana at Rancho Del Rey
841 Regulo Pl, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,740
767 sqft
Located just minutes from the freeway, area parks and entertainment. On-site amenities include a fitness center, two large pools, a grilling area and three playgrounds. Luxury interiors with washers and dryers.
Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
Core-Columbia
43 Units Available
Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,824
721 sqft
Located downtown San Diego, these high-rise apartments offer modern interiors with panoramic views. Residents love the open kitchen layout, wood cabinetry and high-end features. The community's rooftop terrace includes an outdoor fireplace for entertaining.
Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
East Village
17 Units Available
Strata
969 Market St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,499
1110 sqft
This East Village community is surrounded by Market Street shops and is only moments from Westfield Horton Plaza. Units have a patio or balcony. There's an onsite concierge, clubhouse and gym in this pet-friendly community.
Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
East Village
35 Units Available
13th & Market
1330 Market St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,066
752 sqft
Close to Embarcadero Marina Park South. Contemporary apartments with accent walls and wood floors. Multiple communal lounges, including a rooftop lounge with city views. Courtyard swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center for on-site workouts.
Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
Otay Ranch Village
21 Units Available
Teresina
1250 Santa Cora Ave, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,767
743 sqft
Located in the Otay Ranch area right off La Media Road, this community is just minutes from the beach. Amenities in this pet-friendly community include a sauna, gym, and hot tub. Apartments have in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
East Village
14 Units Available
Market Street Village
699 14th St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,774
698 sqft
Located in Downtown San Diego's East Village, this community offers residents amenities like a sauna, hot tub, gym, pool, and clubhouse. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 14 at 12:01pm
East Village
17 Units Available
EV
688 13th St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,657
720 sqft
Located in the East Village Arts District, these luxury units offer a variety of floor plans, complete with amenities like quartz countertops, dual color kitchens, roll-up louver doors and European-style cabinets.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Core-Columbia
25 Units Available
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,880
762 sqft
Vibrant apartments with hardwood floors, huge closets and recent renovations. Community features a basketball court, tennis court, trash valet, parking, pool and media room. Located close to freeways 5, 94 and 163.
