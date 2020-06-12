/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
116 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Imperial Beach, CA
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
Imperial Beach
1 Unit Available
180 Evergreen
180 Evergreen Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1365 sqft
Live steps to the beach in this fantastic unit featuring an open floor plan, lots of light, decks from both bedrooms and the convenience of both a two car garage and two driveway parking spaces so summer parking is never an issue.
Results within 5 miles of Imperial Beach
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Palm City
5 Units Available
Pacific Point
768 Hollister St, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
900 sqft
Furnished apartments right near I-5 and minutes from the Pacific Ocean. Community includes a pool, grilling station and playground. Near Otay Valley Regional Park for a convenient natural getaway.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Ocean Crest
33 Units Available
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1069 sqft
Stunning community in the heart of San Diego, minutes from I-805. On-site pool, playground, business center and dog park. Updated interiors with a fireplace, extra storage, and patio or balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Hilltop
13 Units Available
Point Bonita
250 Bonita Glen Dr, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
996 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated June 11 at 07:33pm
Harborside
4 Units Available
Del Oro on Broadway
986 Broadway, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1001 sqft
Easy access to the beach and Downtown San Diego area. Soundproof walls, private patios, and fantastic views. Stainless steel appliances, chef-inspired kitchens, and open floor plans. Pet-friendly community. On-site pool.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Nestor
19 Units Available
Oro Vista Villas
1767 Oro Vista Rd, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,632
828 sqft
Situated seconds from I-5 and SR-905 in a family-friendly neighborhood. Community offers pool, playground and BBQ area. Spacious floor plans with oversized closets include a private balcony or patio. Close to Portwood Pier Plaza.
Last updated June 12 at 06:02am
Castle Park
3 Units Available
Sereno
930 3rd Avenue, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
972 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Sereno Apartments in Chula Vista, California!\n\nNestled in the heart of Chula Vista, Sereno Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Castle Park
1 Unit Available
285 Moss St
285 Moss Street, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
862 sqft
Corner ground unit with only one wall that connects to neighbor. NEW CARPET, NEW PAINT and will be fully cleaned and sanitized for new tenant. This is a quite and highly desirable community.
Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
Ocean Crest
1 Unit Available
1382 Cassiopeia Lane
1382 Cassiopeia Lane, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1382 sqft
1382 sq. ft. town-home with 2 beds/ 2.5 baths available in the Aurora Del Sol Community. Spacious living and dining room area that opens up to the kitchen.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Central Chula Vista
1 Unit Available
378 Vance St. Unit 08
378 Vance St, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
892 sqft
**$200 OFF MOVE IN CREDIT!!** Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath - **$200 OFF MOVE IN CREDIT!!** When you sign a lease agreement to move-in by 6/1/20!!! Upper level unit 2 bedroom || 2 bath Spacious mirror closets Washer/Dryer hook-ups 1 Assigned parking &
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Rosebank
1 Unit Available
84 D Street
84 D Street, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1400 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/84-d-st-chula-vista-ca-91910-usa-unit-b/e6900f16-41bb-4046-9983-563fffec0e2f No Pets Allowed (RLNE5404061)
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Coronado
1 Unit Available
41 Kingston Court
41 Kingston Court South, Coronado, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1650 sqft
Newly upgraded unit, fully furnished, ready and waiting to welcome you. Waterfront condo with a dock for your 32' boat. Patio on southern side with comfortable seating to enjoy the activities that make this a desired vacation location.
Results within 10 miles of Imperial Beach
Last updated June 12 at 09:28am
Rancho - Del Rey
15 Units Available
Toscana at Rancho Del Rey
841 Regulo Pl, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1000 sqft
Located just minutes from the freeway, area parks and entertainment. On-site amenities include a fitness center, two large pools, a grilling area and three playgrounds. Luxury interiors with washers and dryers.
Last updated June 12 at 09:28am
National City
1 Unit Available
Park Bonita Apartments
3511 Valley Rd, Bonita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,188
891 sqft
Landscaped community with large swimming pool, hot tub and fitness center. CC payments and e-payments accepted. Apartments have washer/dryer in-unit and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly: Both dogs and cats allowed!
Last updated June 12 at 06:42am
East Village
291 Units Available
Pinnacle on the Park
424 15th St Suite 100, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1027 sqft
Situated in the vibrant, diverse, urban East Village neighborhood of Downtown San Diego, Pinnacle on the Park boasts close proximity to the beautiful Marina Embarcadero and 5 star dining restaurants Grab a celebratory beverage at Amplified Ales
Last updated June 12 at 06:35am
East Village
16 Units Available
EV
688 13th St, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,564
1095 sqft
Located in the East Village Arts District, these luxury units offer a variety of floor plans, complete with amenities like quartz countertops, dual color kitchens, roll-up louver doors and European-style cabinets.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
East Village
45 Units Available
Shift Apartments
1501 Island Ave, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1239 sqft
With a rooftop pool and sundeck, a sky terrace, a fitness/yoga studio and a dog park, high-rise living in East Village has a new address. Interiors feature hardwood floors, granite counters and smartphone-controlled lighting.
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
Core-Columbia
39 Units Available
Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,176
976 sqft
Located downtown San Diego, these high-rise apartments offer modern interiors with panoramic views. Residents love the open kitchen layout, wood cabinetry and high-end features. The community's rooftop terrace includes an outdoor fireplace for entertaining.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Eastlake Greens
19 Units Available
Alexan Rivue
1902 Millenia Ave, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,505
1128 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Eastlake
38 Units Available
The Residences at Escaya
1925 Avenida Escaya, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1084 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Coronado
17 Units Available
Broadstone Coronado on the Bay
1515 Second St, Coronado, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,021
1011 sqft
Just steps to the bay and blocks to the ferry, Tidelands Park and 75. Landscaped grounds feature a pool, putting green and fire pit. Apartments come with stainless steel kitchen appliances and patio/balcony overlooking water.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
East Village
43 Units Available
Alexan ALX
300 14th St, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
1393 sqft
Modern homes with bay windows, tiled bathrooms, hardwood flooring and quartz countertops. Residents have access to a rooftop swimming pool, a game room and a beer garden. Minutes away from Gaslamp District.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Core-Columbia
39 Units Available
The Rey
801 A St, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,562
967 sqft
Close to the theater, symphony, and the House of Blues in Downtown San Diego. Spectacular city views through floor-to-ceiling windows. On-site dog walk and a rooftop deck.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Ocean Crest
52 Units Available
Greenfield Village
5540 Ocean Gate Ln, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1120 sqft
Luxurious units include ice maker, extra storage and walk-in closets. Community features BBQ grill, clubhouse, concierge and pool. Convenient location for commuters just steps from Otay Mesa Freeway.
