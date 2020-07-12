Apartment List
/
CA
/
imperial beach
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:53 PM

226 Apartments for rent in Imperial Beach, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Imperial Beach apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or wit... Read Guide >

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Imperial Beach
1454 Holly Avenue
1454 Holly Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1842 sqft
1454 Holly Avenue Available 08/15/20 Move-In Ready Home Just 2 Miles from the Beach! - This single-family home is located just 2 miles from the beach and is move in ready! Home features an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, a full bedroom and

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Imperial Beach
849 Florence St
849 Florence Street, Imperial Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
750 sqft
Great little 2 bedroom in vibrant Imperial Beach. Enjoy the beach lifestyle in this laid back home with a beautiful shady yard and an enclosed covered patio to enjoy the evening outside.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Imperial Beach
528 Shorebird Way
528 Shorebird Way, Imperial Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1363 sqft
Brand New Townhome For Rent - Walk to the Beach! - This is your opportunity to rent a newly-built townhome in Imperial Beach's newest community of Bayside Landing! The 3 bed/2.5 bath condo is spacious, light and bright.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Imperial Beach
1370 5th Street
1370 5th St, Imperial Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1370 5th Street Available 07/19/20 3BR/2BA Single family home - 3BR/2BA Single family home with garage and driveway Single Story Home ( Approx 1,746 sq.ft.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
Imperial Beach
311 Elder Avenue
311 Elder Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1 sqft
Beautiful remodeled house, with hardwood flooring and tile through out. Huge back yard, new appliances. Walking distance to the beach. One car garage with laundry hookups. Pets will not be considered. Please call today to schedule a showing.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Imperial Beach
1202 Donax 14
1202 Donax Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1202 Donax 14 Available 08/10/20 Beachy Condo in Imperial Beach - Spacious upstairs Condo 2 bedrooms + a loft with 2 full baths in Imperial beach. Brand new appliances: washer/dryer, micro wave,dishwasher,refrigerator and oven.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Imperial Beach
217 Elm Avenue
217 Elm Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1394 sqft
217 Elm Avenue Available 08/21/20 Completely remodeled unit situated just 1 block away from the beach! - Want to experience southern CA living? Check out this completely remodeled unit situated just 1 block away from the beach! Unit features, open

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Imperial Beach
715 Carolina St
715 Carolina Street, Imperial Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
744 sqft
Quaint 2 Bedroom 1 Bath house with bonus room just 1/2 mile from the beach. Detached garage and large storage shed. New paint, upgraded bathroom and kitchen, black and stainless appliances, fenced front and large back yards.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Imperial Beach
1187 Donax Ave
1187 Donax Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
750 sqft
Imperial Beach upstairs 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit. Conveniently located one block off Palm Ave., includes assigned parking, close to public transportation, dining, shopping, etc. Water and trash paid. On site laundry

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Imperial Beach
1228 7th Street
1228 7th St, Imperial Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1038 sqft
3BR/1.5BA HOUSE - AVAILABLE NOW - Bright, clean, charming house with 3 Bedrooms and 1 and 1/2 Baths, shiny refinished wood flooring, brand new paint inside and out, new appliances, cabinets and designer counter tops.

1 of 8

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
Imperial Beach
180 Evergreen
180 Evergreen Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1365 sqft
Live steps to the beach in this fantastic unit featuring an open floor plan, lots of light, decks from both bedrooms and the convenience of both a two car garage and two driveway parking spaces so summer parking is never an issue.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Imperial Beach
239 Ebony
239 Ebony Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
920 sqft
Long term or short term furnished rental. 2 bedroom, 1 bath home. Washer and Dryer in the unit. This is an upstairs unit overlooking the estuary. Complex does not have an elevator. Unit comes with one assigned parking space.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Imperial Beach
141 Ebony Avenue
141 Ebony Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
2 BR/1BA STEPS AWAY FROM THE BEACH AVAILABLE NOW - Completely Renovated Unit Includes : Stove. Refrigerator, Blinds, New Windows, New Plank Flooring Through Out. Exterior of Home Freshly Painted. Enclosed Font & Back Yard. Separate Garage Included.
Results within 1 mile of Imperial Beach
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Egger Highlands
Royal Village Apartments
1435 Elder Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
790 sqft
Luxury gated community has two pool areas, laundry facilities and cable pre-wiring. Apartments include patio or balcony, microwave, and dishwasher. Located close to beaches, entertainment and medical facilities.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Egger Highlands
1820 Tremaine Way
1820 Tremaine Way, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1650 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Close to the beach, open concept home with yard - Property Id: 306045 Wonderful family home, spacious 4 bedroom 2 bathroom plus family room and attached 2 car garage. Remodeled kitchen with newer cabinets and center island.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Nestor
1910 Avenida Del Mexico
1910 Avenida Del Mexico, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
655 sqft
This apartment offers spacious rooms with beautiful details throughout. Includes granite countertops, A/C, washer and dryer, patio and more. Utility fee of $50.00, Deposit $500.00. More info & apply online at https://hunt.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Egger Highlands
635 13th St #29
635 13th Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1219 sqft
635 13th #29 Available 08/03/20 ON THE BAY SIDE - LARGE 2 BEDROOM, 2 STORY CONDO WITH 2, MBR; EACH HAS A BATH - PLUS A 1/2 BATH DOWNSTAIRS. GATED COMPLEX WITH POOL AND HOT TUB. 2 ASSIGNED PARKING. BIKE PATH ENTRANCE STEPS FROM CONDO.

1 of 21

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Egger Highlands
1451 Thermal Avenue
1451 Thermal Avenue, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
1500 sqft
(MILITARY/FIRST RESPONDERS DISCOUNT - $2295/MONTH / NORMAL RENT - $2495) Polished Gem Inside! 4BR w/ Garage & Yard! - (MILITARY/FIRST RESPONDERS DISCOUNT - $2295/MONTH / NORMAL RENT - $2495) This Rare 4br 2ba unit has recently received a top to

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Egger Highlands
1767 Elm Avenue
1767 Elm Avenue, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1200 sqft
1767 Elm Avenue Available 08/11/20 1767 Elm Avenue San Diego, CA 92154 - 3BR/2.
Results within 5 miles of Imperial Beach
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
6 Units Available
Harborside
Del Oro on Broadway
986 Broadway, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1001 sqft
Easy access to the beach and Downtown San Diego area. Soundproof walls, private patios, and fantastic views. Stainless steel appliances, chef-inspired kitchens, and open floor plans. Pet-friendly community. On-site pool.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Palm City
Pacific Point
768 Hollister St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,748
900 sqft
Furnished apartments right near I-5 and minutes from the Pacific Ocean. Community includes a pool, grilling station and playground. Near Otay Valley Regional Park for a convenient natural getaway.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
15 Units Available
Ocean Crest
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,682
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1295 sqft
Stunning community in the heart of San Diego, minutes from I-805. On-site pool, playground, business center and dog park. Updated interiors with a fireplace, extra storage, and patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
16 Units Available
Hilltop
Point Bonita
250 Bonita Glen Dr, Chula Vista, CA
Studio
$1,570
419 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,603
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
996 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Nestor
Oro Vista Villas
1767 Oro Vista Rd, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,747
828 sqft
Situated seconds from I-5 and SR-905 in a family-friendly neighborhood. Community offers pool, playground and BBQ area. Spacious floor plans with oversized closets include a private balcony or patio. Close to Portwood Pier Plaza.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Imperial Beach, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Imperial Beach apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Imperial Beach 2 BedroomsImperial Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsImperial Beach 3 BedroomsImperial Beach Apartments with Balcony
Imperial Beach Apartments with GarageImperial Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsImperial Beach Apartments with ParkingImperial Beach Apartments with Pool
Imperial Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerImperial Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsImperial Beach Furnished ApartmentsImperial Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CA
Lemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CADel Mar, CALa Presa, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College