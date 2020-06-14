Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 1:02 PM

93 Apartments for rent in Imperial Beach, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Imperial Beach renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and... Read Guide >

1 of 13

Imperial Beach
Imperial Beach
1 Unit Available
1 Bedroom
$1,595
550 sqft
$1,595
550 sqft
Upgraded Unit in Gated Complex - This private 9 unit complex is located only 12 short blocks to white sandy beaches, 10 minutes to Coronado, and close to all that Imperial Beach has to offer! This 1 bedroom 1 bath upstairs condo features quartz

1 of 10

Imperial Beach
Imperial Beach
311 Elder Avenue
311 Elder Avenue
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1 sqft
1 sqft
Beautiful remodeled house, with hardwood flooring and tile through out. Huge back yard, new appliances. Walking distance to the beach. One car garage with laundry hookups. Pets will not be considered. Please call today to schedule a showing.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Imperial Beach
1 Unit Available
902 4th Street
902 4th Street, Imperial Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1008 sqft
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing! (For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Imperial Beach
1 Unit Available
1228 7th Street
1228 7th St, Imperial Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1038 sqft
3BR/1.5BA HOUSE - AVAILABLE NOW - Bright, clean, charming house with 3 Bedrooms and 1 and 1/2 Baths, shiny refinished wood flooring, brand new paint inside and out, new appliances, cabinets and designer counter tops.
Results within 1 mile of Imperial Beach
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Egger Highlands
6 Units Available
Royal Village Apartments
1435 Elder Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,465
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,572
790 sqft
Luxury gated community has two pool areas, laundry facilities and cable pre-wiring. Apartments include patio or balcony, microwave, and dishwasher. Located close to beaches, entertainment and medical facilities.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Nestor
1 Unit Available
1910 Avenida Del Mexico
1910 Avenida Del Mexico, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
655 sqft
This apartment offers spacious rooms with beautiful details throughout. Includes granite countertops, A/C, washer and dryer, patio and more. Utility fee of $50.00, Deposit $500.00. More info & apply online at https://hunt.
Results within 5 miles of Imperial Beach
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Hilltop
12 Units Available
Point Bonita
250 Bonita Glen Dr, Chula Vista, CA
Studio
$1,585
419 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
996 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Palm City
4 Units Available
Pacific Point
768 Hollister St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
900 sqft
Furnished apartments right near I-5 and minutes from the Pacific Ocean. Community includes a pool, grilling station and playground. Near Otay Valley Regional Park for a convenient natural getaway.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Otay Town
1 Unit Available
Country Apartments
1486 Broadway, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,754
810 sqft
One- to two-bedroom apartments offer hardwood flooring and carpeting, fans and bathtubs. On-site laundry and pool. Located along Broadway, near to San Diego Bay Wildlife Refuge and Interstate 5.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
North Chula Vista
1 Unit Available
446 Fern Street
446 Fern Street, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Adorable Single Family Home with Large Yard! - 446 Fern St.

1 of 18

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Nestor
1 Unit Available
2143 Imogene Avenue
2143 Imogene Avenue, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1700 sqft
Very nice three bedroom house for rent - Now vacant. Shown by appointment only Remodeled in 2016, this one has it all! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with a two car garage. Quiet neighborhood.
Results within 10 miles of Imperial Beach
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
$
East Village
17 Units Available
Strata
969 Market St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,499
1110 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,348
1550 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This East Village community is surrounded by Market Street shops and is only moments from Westfield Horton Plaza. Units have a patio or balcony. There's an onsite concierge, clubhouse and gym in this pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
$
East Village
35 Units Available
13th & Market
1330 Market St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,795
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,066
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,690
1157 sqft
Close to Embarcadero Marina Park South. Contemporary apartments with accent walls and wood floors. Multiple communal lounges, including a rooftop lounge with city views. Courtyard swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center for on-site workouts.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
$
Core-Columbia
42 Units Available
Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,824
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,121
976 sqft
Located downtown San Diego, these high-rise apartments offer modern interiors with panoramic views. Residents love the open kitchen layout, wood cabinetry and high-end features. The community's rooftop terrace includes an outdoor fireplace for entertaining.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Marina
149 Units Available
4th and J
372 4th Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,835
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,225
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,290
1083 sqft
Welcome to 4th + J, a destination for chic living in San Diego, CA. We've created an eclectic brand-new community meant for productive days, free-spirited nights, and discovering all your city has to offer.
Verified

1 of 83

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Eastlake Greens
20 Units Available
Alexan Rivue
1902 Millenia Ave, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,865
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,505
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,738
1571 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Coronado
16 Units Available
Broadstone Coronado on the Bay
1515 Second St, Coronado, CA
Studio
$1,491
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,305
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,011
1011 sqft
Just steps to the bay and blocks to the ferry, Tidelands Park and 75. Landscaped grounds feature a pool, putting green and fire pit. Apartments come with stainless steel kitchen appliances and patio/balcony overlooking water.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Otay Ranch
17 Units Available
Rosina Vista
1551 Summerland St, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1278 sqft
Recently renovated apartments have convenient keyless entry. Units feature open floor plans and large walk-in closets. Hang out in the sauna or hot tub. Commute quickly via the South Bay Expressway.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Ocean Crest
4 Units Available
RiverEdge Terrace
4805 Wind Surf Way, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
996 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,625
1395 sqft
Minutes from the San Diego South Bay area. Recently renovated community with in-unit laundry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site amenities include pool
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
Cortez
11 Units Available
The Heritage
1471 8th Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,145
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,740
1160 sqft
Newly renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments in north San Diego, with great transport links to Downtown and the Gaslamp Quarter. The pet-friendly community has a gym, pool and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 12:01pm
East Village
17 Units Available
EV
688 13th St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,588
638 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,657
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,564
1095 sqft
Located in the East Village Arts District, these luxury units offer a variety of floor plans, complete with amenities like quartz countertops, dual color kitchens, roll-up louver doors and European-style cabinets.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
Core-Columbia
25 Units Available
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,610
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,880
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1034 sqft
Vibrant apartments with hardwood floors, huge closets and recent renovations. Community features a basketball court, tennis court, trash valet, parking, pool and media room. Located close to freeways 5, 94 and 163.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Otay Ranch Village
22 Units Available
Camden Sierra at Otay Ranch
1390 Santa Alicia Ave, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,844
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,154
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,673
1340 sqft
Fantastic community near Heritage Park. Active on-site amenities including g a pool, fitness center, billiards room and grilling area. Updated amenities in unit including hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:29pm
$
East Village
10 Units Available
Studios 435
435 13th Street, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,495
254 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
City Guide for Imperial Beach, CA

You can't get much farther southwest than Imperial Beach, which touches both the Pacific Ocean and the San Diego Bay. And really, why would you want to?

Imperial Beach is just 5 miles north of the border in the South Bay area of San Diego. There are about 26,000 residents year round, in addition to the countless visitors who just want to enjoy the city's 4 miles of beach during their vacation. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Imperial Beach, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Imperial Beach renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

