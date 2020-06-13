Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:51 PM

140 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Imperial Beach, CA

Finding an apartment in Imperial Beach that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringin... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Imperial Beach
1 Unit Available
207 Elkwood Ave. Unit #14
207 Elkwood Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
975 sqft
Vacation or long term in Beach community. Only 1.5 blocks to the beach! - Virtual Tour: https://view.ricohtours.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Imperial Beach
1 Unit Available
902 4th Street
902 4th Street, Imperial Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1008 sqft
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing! (For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Imperial Beach
1 Unit Available
535 Surfbird Ln
535 Surfbird Ln, Imperial Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
BAYSIDE LANDING 4BR/3BA TOWNHOME - Beautiful townhome with direct access to the bike path. Includes all stainless steel appliances: Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Range hood, & Microwave. Granite countertops throughout the unit.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Imperial Beach
1 Unit Available
631 7th St # 13
631 7th Street, Imperial Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
916 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom Condo close to Military bases - Spacious 2 bedroom condo with laundry machines in unit. 2 designated parking spots in the common garage and shared patio for bbqing. Close to Military bases and San Diego Attractions.
Results within 1 mile of Imperial Beach

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Egger Highlands
1 Unit Available
841 15th Street
841 15th Street, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Long term 3 bedroom 2 bath Home - Home located in San Diego ! Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. ADA Bathroom in master bedroom. Large backyard. 2 car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Imperial Beach
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Hilltop
13 Units Available
Point Bonita
250 Bonita Glen Dr, Chula Vista, CA
Studio
$1,585
419 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
996 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Nestor
18 Units Available
Oro Vista Villas
1767 Oro Vista Rd, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,632
828 sqft
Situated seconds from I-5 and SR-905 in a family-friendly neighborhood. Community offers pool, playground and BBQ area. Spacious floor plans with oversized closets include a private balcony or patio. Close to Portwood Pier Plaza.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Harborside
7 Units Available
Villa Marina
652 Moss St, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
840 sqft
Comfortable apartments with private patios or balconies. Community includes a laundry center, workout facility and swimming pool. Easy access to I-5. Near Silver Strand State Beach and San Diego Country Club.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Ocean Crest
31 Units Available
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,440
1295 sqft
Stunning community in the heart of San Diego, minutes from I-805. On-site pool, playground, business center and dog park. Updated interiors with a fireplace, extra storage, and patio or balcony.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:02pm
Harborside
3 Units Available
Sund Apartments
1145 4th Ave, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1025 sqft
Close to the 5 Freeway and within driving distance of the beaches, with a pool, washer-dryer connections and on-site laundry facilities. The pet-friendly apartments are smoke-free and feature wood floors.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Palm City
5 Units Available
Pacific Point
768 Hollister St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
900 sqft
Furnished apartments right near I-5 and minutes from the Pacific Ocean. Community includes a pool, grilling station and playground. Near Otay Valley Regional Park for a convenient natural getaway.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Harborside
4 Units Available
Del Oro on Broadway
986 Broadway, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,245
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1001 sqft
Easy access to the beach and Downtown San Diego area. Soundproof walls, private patios, and fantastic views. Stainless steel appliances, chef-inspired kitchens, and open floor plans. Pet-friendly community. On-site pool.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:54pm
Castle Park
3 Units Available
Sereno
930 3rd Avenue, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,181
962 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,660
1229 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Sereno Apartments in Chula Vista, California!\n\nNestled in the heart of Chula Vista, Sereno Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:52pm
Central Chula Vista
1 Unit Available
Villa Serena
351 I St, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
With ample on- and off-street parking in a quiet neighborhood of Chula Vista, these apartment homes feature laundry facilities, bright interiors and fully stocked kitchens. Walking distance to downtown shopping, Von's and Albertsons.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Otay Town
1 Unit Available
Country Apartments
1486 Broadway, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,754
810 sqft
One- to two-bedroom apartments offer hardwood flooring and carpeting, fans and bathtubs. On-site laundry and pool. Located along Broadway, near to San Diego Bay Wildlife Refuge and Interstate 5.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hilltop
1 Unit Available
616 Robert Ave
616 Robert Avenue, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1016 sqft
Beautifully Maintained Home with Large Yard - Walking Distance to Schools - This bright and airy single level home offers 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom in a highly functional floor plan.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
238 Regency Ct Unit C
238 Regency Ct, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1212 sqft
238 Regency Ct Unit C Available 07/01/20 *Spacious 3 bedroom 1.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Nestor
1 Unit Available
2436 Tocayo Ave
2436 Tocayo Avenue, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1300 sqft
Fully remodeled Townhouse near San Ysidro - Property Id: 297389 Remodeled corner townhouse in San Ysidro area with proximity to the schools, shopping, freeways, Los Americas outlets and Mexico border.

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Harborside
1 Unit Available
376 Moss Street
376 Moss Street, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1100 sqft
MOVE IN PROMOTIONs: *$1,500 Off 1st months rent or in Visa gift cards * We also have Detached 2 Car Garages available for rent @ $150/month and currently offering 2 Free months! JUST REMODELED & LISTED on the market and we don’t anticipate this one

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Coronado
1 Unit Available
53 Catspaw Cape
53 Catspaw Cape, Coronado, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2050 sqft
Beautifully furnished, water front, 3bd/3ba with sliding glass doors that open up completely allowing for a true in door/ out door living experience and enjoyment of the water view. Beds: one sleeper sofa, two queen beds and king bed in master.

Last updated July 21 at 09:14am
Castle Park
1 Unit Available
1450 Melrose Ave #35
1450 Melrose Ave, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1102 sqft
1450 Melrose Ave #35 -OPEN HOUSE 7/17 AT 1:30- 2 Story Townhome, W/D hook ups, small pets welcome!! - JOIN US AT OUR OPEN HOUSE WEDNESDAY, JULY 24TH from 1:30-2PM Please RSVP by texting Nicole your name and listing address to 619-384-9219 1450
Results within 10 miles of Imperial Beach
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:51pm
$
Core-Columbia
42 Units Available
Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,829
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,131
976 sqft
Located downtown San Diego, these high-rise apartments offer modern interiors with panoramic views. Residents love the open kitchen layout, wood cabinetry and high-end features. The community's rooftop terrace includes an outdoor fireplace for entertaining.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:43pm
East Village
289 Units Available
Pinnacle on the Park
424 15th St Suite 100, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,905
1710 sqft
Situated in the vibrant, diverse, urban East Village neighborhood of Downtown San Diego, Pinnacle on the Park boasts close proximity to the beautiful Marina Embarcadero and 5 star dining restaurants Grab a celebratory beverage at Amplified Ales
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:25pm
$
Terra Nova
13 Units Available
Terra Nova Villas
440 E H St, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
900 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments in park-like community with pool, hot-tub, playground, gym, bbq/grill area. Enjoy recently renovated gourmet kitchen, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Access to transit, I-805. Minutes to Southwestern College.
City Guide for Imperial Beach, CA

You can't get much farther southwest than Imperial Beach, which touches both the Pacific Ocean and the San Diego Bay. And really, why would you want to?

Imperial Beach is just 5 miles north of the border in the South Bay area of San Diego. There are about 26,000 residents year round, in addition to the countless visitors who just want to enjoy the city's 4 miles of beach during their vacation. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Imperial Beach, CA

Finding an apartment in Imperial Beach that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

