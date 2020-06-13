/
3 bedroom apartments
99 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Imperial Beach, CA
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Imperial Beach
1 Unit Available
271 EVERGREEN
271 Evergreen Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1825 sqft
FANTASTIC NEW CONSTRUCTION HOME WITH OCEAN VIEWS! TWO BLOCKS TO BEACH AND GREAT RESTAURANTS! BEAUTIFULLY UPGRADED THROUGHOUT WITH DESIGNER TOUCHES THROUGHOUT*LIGHT AND BRIGHT WITH OPEN CONCEPT DOWNSTAIRS*STUNNING KITCHEN LOADED WITH UPGRADES AND
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Imperial Beach
1 Unit Available
207 Elkwood Ave. Unit #14
207 Elkwood Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
975 sqft
Vacation or long term in Beach community. Only 1.5 blocks to the beach! - Virtual Tour: https://view.ricohtours.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Imperial Beach
1 Unit Available
902 4th Street
902 4th Street, Imperial Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1008 sqft
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing! (For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Imperial Beach
1 Unit Available
321 Dahlia Ave
321 Dahlia Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1300 sqft
COMING SOON! BEAUTIFUL RENOVATED SINGLE STORY HOME! - Take a video tour of this property by clicking here: https://youtu.be/c3-ED8mEvrY Lovely home located three blocks and a two minute walk from the beach.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Imperial Beach
1 Unit Available
535 Surfbird Ln
535 Surfbird Ln, Imperial Beach, CA
BAYSIDE LANDING 4BR/3BA TOWNHOME - Beautiful townhome with direct access to the bike path. Includes all stainless steel appliances: Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Range hood, & Microwave. Granite countertops throughout the unit.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Imperial Beach
1 Unit Available
1402 10th St
1402 10th Street, Imperial Beach, CA
Great home in central Imperial Beach with lots of yard space, large living room and inviting vibe. Tile floors throughout, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a large storage/playroom/washroom or could be a 4th bedroom.
1 of 16
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Imperial Beach
1 Unit Available
1228 7th Street
1228 7th St, Imperial Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1038 sqft
3BR/1.5BA HOUSE - AVAILABLE NOW - Bright, clean, charming house with 3 Bedrooms and 1 and 1/2 Baths, shiny refinished wood flooring, brand new paint inside and out, new appliances, cabinets and designer counter tops.
Results within 1 mile of Imperial Beach
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Egger Highlands
1 Unit Available
841 15th Street
841 15th Street, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Long term 3 bedroom 2 bath Home - Home located in San Diego ! Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. ADA Bathroom in master bedroom. Large backyard. 2 car garage.
1 of 21
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Egger Highlands
1 Unit Available
1451 Thermal Avenue
1451 Thermal Avenue, San Diego, CA
(MILITARY/FIRST RESPONDERS DISCOUNT - $2295/MONTH / NORMAL RENT - $2495) Polished Gem Inside! 4BR w/ Garage & Yard! - (MILITARY/FIRST RESPONDERS DISCOUNT - $2295/MONTH / NORMAL RENT - $2495) This Rare 4br 2ba unit has recently received a top to
Results within 5 miles of Imperial Beach
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Ocean Crest
31 Units Available
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,440
1295 sqft
Stunning community in the heart of San Diego, minutes from I-805. On-site pool, playground, business center and dog park. Updated interiors with a fireplace, extra storage, and patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:51am
Castle Park
3 Units Available
Sereno
930 3rd Avenue, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,660
1229 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Sereno Apartments in Chula Vista, California!\n\nNestled in the heart of Chula Vista, Sereno Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Harborside
1 Unit Available
376 Moss Street
376 Moss Street, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1100 sqft
MOVE IN PROMOTIONs: *$1,500 Off 1st months rent or in Visa gift cards * We also have Detached 2 Car Garages available for rent @ $150/month and currently offering 2 Free months! JUST REMODELED & LISTED on the market and we don’t anticipate this one
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Nestor
1 Unit Available
2436 Tocayo Ave
2436 Tocayo Avenue, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1300 sqft
Fully remodeled Townhouse near San Ysidro - Property Id: 297389 Remodeled corner townhouse in San Ysidro area with proximity to the schools, shopping, freeways, Los Americas outlets and Mexico border.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Nestor
1 Unit Available
1795 Saltaire Pl #27
1795 Saltaire Pl, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1549 sqft
1795 Saltaire Pl #27 Available 07/01/20 Two story 3 bd 2.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hilltop
1 Unit Available
616 Robert Ave
616 Robert Avenue, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1016 sqft
Beautifully Maintained Home with Large Yard - Walking Distance to Schools - This bright and airy single level home offers 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom in a highly functional floor plan.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Castle Park
1 Unit Available
245 E Oneida St
245 East Oneida Street, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1262 sqft
Spectacular Single Story Detached house in Chula Vista! Home features 3 Bedrooms with ceiling fans, 1 Bathroom with dual sinks, one car attached garage plus 2 additional parking spaces.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Hilltop
1 Unit Available
600 Sheffield Ct.
600 Sheffield Court, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1275 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath townhome with attached 2 car garage in cul-de-sac. 1 bedroom downstairs, other 2 upstairs. Ocean views from upstairs bedrooms. Vaulted ceilings in living room/ dining room. Granite counter tops.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Coronado
1 Unit Available
8 Green Turtle
8 Green Turtle Road, Coronado, CA
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8 Green Turtle in Coronado. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 29
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Hilltop
1 Unit Available
631 Melrose Ave
631 Melrose Avenue, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1631 sqft
3 BR/ 2 BA 1631 SQFT Chula Vista Home - Beautiful single story home in Chula Vista. This single story home has a spacious floor plan. The property features an upgraded kitchen with quartz countertops and upgraded flooring.
1 of 18
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Nestor
1 Unit Available
2143 Imogene Avenue
2143 Imogene Avenue, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1700 sqft
Very nice three bedroom house for rent - Now vacant. Shown by appointment only Remodeled in 2016, this one has it all! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with a two car garage. Quiet neighborhood.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Coronado
1 Unit Available
82 ANTIGUA COURT
82 Antigua Court, Coronado, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1729 sqft
Exclusive Luxury Beach House rental in Coronado Cays. Tranquil,serene & comfortable. Waterfront condo with expansive west-facing deck. Fully & luxuriously furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath + all amenities.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
1640 Maple Drive - 48
1640 Maple Drive, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1576 sqft
Centurion Property Management is proud to present this spacious 3 bedroom & 3 bath town-home.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Coronado
1 Unit Available
67 Tunapuna Lane
67 Tunapuna Lane, Coronado, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1969 sqft
VACATION RENTAL-Escape the crowds of the Village and come relax at this beautiful Coronado Cays home right on the water. Go kayaking or paddle boarding right from your backyard. This home has 3 bedrooms, one downstairs and 3 full bathrooms.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Coronado
1 Unit Available
53 Catspaw Cape
53 Catspaw Cape, Coronado, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2050 sqft
Beautifully furnished, water front, 3bd/3ba with sliding glass doors that open up completely allowing for a true in door/ out door living experience and enjoyment of the water view. Beds: one sleeper sofa, two queen beds and king bed in master.
