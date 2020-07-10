/
apartments with washer dryer
169 Apartments for rent in Imperial Beach, CA with washer-dryer
1 Unit Available
Imperial Beach
645 Thorn Street
645 Thorn Street, Imperial Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1500 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Imperial Beach House - Property Id: 310031 Great house at the beach! This house is located on a quiet cul-de-sac street. The house has over 1500 sq feet of liveable space and hardwood floors throughout.
1 Unit Available
Imperial Beach
1454 Holly Avenue
1454 Holly Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1842 sqft
1454 Holly Avenue Available 08/15/20 Move-In Ready Home Just 2 Miles from the Beach! - This single-family home is located just 2 miles from the beach and is move in ready! Home features an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, a full bedroom and
1 Unit Available
Imperial Beach
1370 5th Street
1370 5th St, Imperial Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1370 5th Street Available 07/19/20 3BR/2BA Single family home - 3BR/2BA Single family home with garage and driveway Single Story Home ( Approx 1,746 sq.ft.
1 Unit Available
Imperial Beach
1202 Donax 14
1202 Donax Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1202 Donax 14 Available 08/10/20 Beachy Condo in Imperial Beach - Spacious upstairs Condo 2 bedrooms + a loft with 2 full baths in Imperial beach. Brand new appliances: washer/dryer, micro wave,dishwasher,refrigerator and oven.
Contact for Availability
Imperial Beach
271 EVERGREEN
271 Evergreen Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
FANTASTIC NEW CONSTRUCTION HOME WITH OCEAN VIEWS! TWO BLOCKS TO BEACH AND GREAT RESTAURANTS! BEAUTIFULLY UPGRADED THROUGHOUT WITH DESIGNER TOUCHES THROUGHOUT*LIGHT AND BRIGHT WITH OPEN CONCEPT DOWNSTAIRS*STUNNING KITCHEN LOADED WITH UPGRADES AND
1 Unit Available
Imperial Beach
1228 7th Street
1228 7th St, Imperial Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1038 sqft
3BR/1.5BA HOUSE - AVAILABLE NOW - Bright, clean, charming house with 3 Bedrooms and 1 and 1/2 Baths, shiny refinished wood flooring, brand new paint inside and out, new appliances, cabinets and designer counter tops.
1 Unit Available
Imperial Beach
239 Ebony
239 Ebony Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
920 sqft
Long term or short term furnished rental. 2 bedroom, 1 bath home. Washer and Dryer in the unit. This is an upstairs unit overlooking the estuary. Complex does not have an elevator. Unit comes with one assigned parking space.
Results within 1 mile of Imperial Beach
1 Unit Available
Nestor
1910 Avenida Del Mexico
1910 Avenida Del Mexico, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
655 sqft
This apartment offers spacious rooms with beautiful details throughout. Includes granite countertops, A/C, washer and dryer, patio and more. Utility fee of $50.00, Deposit $500.00. More info & apply online at https://hunt.
1 Unit Available
Egger Highlands
635 13th St #29
635 13th Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1219 sqft
635 13th #29 Available 08/03/20 ON THE BAY SIDE - LARGE 2 BEDROOM, 2 STORY CONDO WITH 2, MBR; EACH HAS A BATH - PLUS A 1/2 BATH DOWNSTAIRS. GATED COMPLEX WITH POOL AND HOT TUB. 2 ASSIGNED PARKING. BIKE PATH ENTRANCE STEPS FROM CONDO.
Results within 5 miles of Imperial Beach
Verified
7 Units Available
Harborside
Del Oro on Broadway
986 Broadway, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,245
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1001 sqft
Easy access to the beach and Downtown San Diego area. Soundproof walls, private patios, and fantastic views. Stainless steel appliances, chef-inspired kitchens, and open floor plans. Pet-friendly community. On-site pool.
Verified
16 Units Available
Ocean Crest
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1295 sqft
Stunning community in the heart of San Diego, minutes from I-805. On-site pool, playground, business center and dog park. Updated interiors with a fireplace, extra storage, and patio or balcony.
Verified
7 Units Available
Palm City
Pacific Point
768 Hollister St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,748
900 sqft
Furnished apartments right near I-5 and minutes from the Pacific Ocean. Community includes a pool, grilling station and playground. Near Otay Valley Regional Park for a convenient natural getaway.
1 Unit Available
238 Regency Ct Unit C
238 Regency Ct, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1212 sqft
*Spacious 3 bedroom 1.
1 Unit Available
Nestor
2436 Tocayo Ave
2436 Tocayo Avenue, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1300 sqft
Fully remodeled Townhouse near San Ysidro - Property Id: 297389 Remodeled corner townhouse in San Ysidro area with proximity to the schools, shopping, freeways, Los Americas outlets and Mexico border.
1 Unit Available
Harborside
376 Moss Street
376 Moss Street, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1100 sqft
MOVE IN PROMOTIONs: *$1,500 Off 1st months rent or in Visa gift cards * We also have Detached 2 Car Garages available for rent @ $150/month and currently offering 2 Free months! JUST REMODELED & LISTED on the market and we don’t anticipate this one
1 Unit Available
Central Chula Vista
378 VANCE ST.
378 Vance Street, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
892 sqft
CONVENIENTLY LOCATED 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO WITH A DESIGNATED PARKING SPOT. WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT. WALK TO PARKS AND RESTAURANTS IN THE CITY CENTER OF CHULA VISTA. FEEL FREE TO CONTACT LISTING AGENT FOR ANY INQUIRIES.
1 Unit Available
Coronado
41 Kingston Court
41 Kingston Court South, Coronado, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1650 sqft
Newly upgraded unit, fully furnished, ready and waiting to welcome you. Waterfront condo with a dock for your 32' boat. Patio on southern side with comfortable seating to enjoy the activities that make this a desired vacation location.
1 Unit Available
Coronado
8 Green Turtle
8 Green Turtle Road, Coronado, CA
4 Bedrooms
$30,000
5248 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8 Green Turtle in Coronado. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
San Ysidro
855 W San Ysidro Blvd #17
855 West San Ysidro Boulevard, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,295
855 W San Ysidro Blvd #17 Available 06/12/20 MODERN STUDIO FOR RENT IN SAN YSIDRO - BEAUTIFUL STUDIO FOR RENT IN SAN YSIDRO, CONVENIENTLY LOCATED ACROSS SHOPPING CENTERS, MAJOR ROADS AND FREEWAYS IN A SECOND, WALKING DISTANCE TO ALL.
1 Unit Available
Nestor
2143 Imogene Avenue
2143 Imogene Avenue, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1700 sqft
Very nice three bedroom house for rent - Now vacant. Shown by appointment only Remodeled in 2016, this one has it all! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with a two car garage. Quiet neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
Coronado
82 ANTIGUA COURT
82 Antigua Court, Coronado, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1729 sqft
Exclusive Luxury Beach House rental in Coronado Cays. Tranquil,serene & comfortable. Waterfront condo with expansive west-facing deck. Fully & luxuriously furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath + all amenities.
1 Unit Available
1640 Maple Drive - 48
1640 Maple Drive, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1576 sqft
Centurion Property Management is proud to present this spacious 3 bedroom & 3 bath town-home.
1 Unit Available
Coronado
67 Tunapuna Lane
67 Tunapuna Lane, Coronado, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1969 sqft
VACATION RENTAL-Escape the crowds of the Village and come relax at this beautiful Coronado Cays home right on the water. Go kayaking or paddle boarding right from your backyard. This home has 3 bedrooms, one downstairs and 3 full bathrooms.
1 Unit Available
Coronado
53 Catspaw Cape
53 Catspaw Cape, Coronado, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2050 sqft
Beautifully furnished, water front, 3bd/3ba with sliding glass doors that open up completely allowing for a true in door/ out door living experience and enjoyment of the water view. Beds: one sleeper sofa, two queen beds and king bed in master.
