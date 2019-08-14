Rent Calculator
165 Palm Ave
Last updated August 14 2019 at 7:35 AM
1 of 11
165 Palm Ave
165 Palm Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
165 Palm Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach
Amenities
in unit laundry
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Upstairs, downstairs unit, with washer & dryer, garage will be available soon! Preferred no pets, but will consider with additional deposit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 165 Palm Ave have any available units?
165 Palm Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Imperial Beach, CA
.
Is 165 Palm Ave currently offering any rent specials?
165 Palm Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 165 Palm Ave pet-friendly?
No, 165 Palm Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Imperial Beach
.
Does 165 Palm Ave offer parking?
Yes, 165 Palm Ave offers parking.
Does 165 Palm Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 165 Palm Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 165 Palm Ave have a pool?
No, 165 Palm Ave does not have a pool.
Does 165 Palm Ave have accessible units?
No, 165 Palm Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 165 Palm Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 165 Palm Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 165 Palm Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 165 Palm Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
