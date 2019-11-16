Rent Calculator
Home
Imperial Beach, CA
107 Carnation Avenue
Last updated November 16 2019 at 12:26 PM
107 Carnation Avenue
107 Carnation Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
107 Carnation Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
107 Carnation Avenue Available 11/22/19 2Bed,1Bath Duplex-Style Condo - KOB: Key available for check-out Mon-Fri, 930am-4pm w/valid photo ID from our office. Lic# 00364725
(RLNE2228374)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 107 Carnation Avenue have any available units?
107 Carnation Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Imperial Beach, CA
.
What amenities does 107 Carnation Avenue have?
Some of 107 Carnation Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 107 Carnation Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
107 Carnation Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Carnation Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 107 Carnation Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 107 Carnation Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 107 Carnation Avenue offers parking.
Does 107 Carnation Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 Carnation Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Carnation Avenue have a pool?
No, 107 Carnation Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 107 Carnation Avenue have accessible units?
No, 107 Carnation Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Carnation Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 Carnation Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Carnation Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 Carnation Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
