9171 SHERRY CIRCLE

Huntington Beach 4 Bedroom House for Lease - Single Level - Beautifully Remodeled Kitchen - This 4 bedroom, 2 Bath, 1720 sq.ft., single level home features a spacious living room with hardwood floors and river rock fireplace, a large dinning room with tiled floors leads to the newly remodeled kitchen with Shaker cabinets, and quartz counter tops, New stainless appliances include gas range, hood vent, dishwasher, and deep stainless sink with disposer. New paint thru-out. New carpeting in all the bedrooms, spacious master bedroom with private bath has new tiolet, new counter tops and new faucets. Backyard has a large concrete patio and is great for backyard BBQ's & entertaining. 2 car garage with remote. Gardener included.

Great cul de sac location, and close to shopping, restaurants, schools, and just minutes to the beach.



A pet is negotiable, with extra deposit.



To qualify:

Must be willing to take possession within 21 days or sooner.

Income should exceed: $10,000/mo.

Must have good credit.



For more information, please contact:

714.378.1418 ext.11



Thank you for looking.



