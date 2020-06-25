All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

9171 SHERRY CIRCLE

9171 Sherry Circle · No Longer Available
Location

9171 Sherry Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Huntington Beach 4 Bedroom House for Lease - Single Level - Beautifully Remodeled Kitchen - This 4 bedroom, 2 Bath, 1720 sq.ft., single level home features a spacious living room with hardwood floors and river rock fireplace, a large dinning room with tiled floors leads to the newly remodeled kitchen with Shaker cabinets, and quartz counter tops, New stainless appliances include gas range, hood vent, dishwasher, and deep stainless sink with disposer. New paint thru-out. New carpeting in all the bedrooms, spacious master bedroom with private bath has new tiolet, new counter tops and new faucets. Backyard has a large concrete patio and is great for backyard BBQ's & entertaining. 2 car garage with remote. Gardener included.
Great cul de sac location, and close to shopping, restaurants, schools, and just minutes to the beach.

A pet is negotiable, with extra deposit.

To qualify:
Must be willing to take possession within 21 days or sooner.
Income should exceed: $10,000/mo.
Must have good credit.

For more information, please contact:
714.378.1418 ext.11

Thank you for looking.

Although we try to assure accuracy, we will not be held responsible for typographical or photo errors.

(RLNE4896575)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9171 SHERRY CIRCLE have any available units?
9171 SHERRY CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 9171 SHERRY CIRCLE have?
Some of 9171 SHERRY CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9171 SHERRY CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
9171 SHERRY CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9171 SHERRY CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 9171 SHERRY CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 9171 SHERRY CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 9171 SHERRY CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 9171 SHERRY CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9171 SHERRY CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9171 SHERRY CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 9171 SHERRY CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 9171 SHERRY CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 9171 SHERRY CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 9171 SHERRY CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9171 SHERRY CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9171 SHERRY CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9171 SHERRY CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
