Huntington Beach, CA
8832 Dolphin Drive
Last updated January 14 2020 at 1:18 AM

8832 Dolphin Drive

8832 Dolphin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8832 Dolphin Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single Story Home! 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Home With Family Room With Vaulted Ceilings With Ceiling Fan, Tile Flooring, Living Room With New Carpet, Separate Dining With Ceiling Fan, Kitchen With Oak Cabinets, Tile Counter Tops, Breakfast Bar, Tile Flooring, Refrigerator (AS IS), Oven, Cook Top, Dishwasher, Hood, Water Softener (AS IS), Master Bedroom With Walk-In Closet, Ceiling Fans, Mirror Closet Doors, Newly Painted, Laundry Hook-Up’s, New Double Attached Garage With Opener, Back Patio, Front And Back Yard With Gardner Included, Storage Shed (AS IS), Across From William T Newland Elementary School And Community Park, Near Shops, Restaurants, And Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8832 Dolphin Drive have any available units?
8832 Dolphin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 8832 Dolphin Drive have?
Some of 8832 Dolphin Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8832 Dolphin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8832 Dolphin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8832 Dolphin Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8832 Dolphin Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 8832 Dolphin Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8832 Dolphin Drive offers parking.
Does 8832 Dolphin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8832 Dolphin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8832 Dolphin Drive have a pool?
No, 8832 Dolphin Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8832 Dolphin Drive have accessible units?
No, 8832 Dolphin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8832 Dolphin Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8832 Dolphin Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8832 Dolphin Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8832 Dolphin Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

