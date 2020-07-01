8832 Dolphin Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Single Story Home! 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Home With Family Room With Vaulted Ceilings With Ceiling Fan, Tile Flooring, Living Room With New Carpet, Separate Dining With Ceiling Fan, Kitchen With Oak Cabinets, Tile Counter Tops, Breakfast Bar, Tile Flooring, Refrigerator (AS IS), Oven, Cook Top, Dishwasher, Hood, Water Softener (AS IS), Master Bedroom With Walk-In Closet, Ceiling Fans, Mirror Closet Doors, Newly Painted, Laundry Hook-Up’s, New Double Attached Garage With Opener, Back Patio, Front And Back Yard With Gardner Included, Storage Shed (AS IS), Across From William T Newland Elementary School And Community Park, Near Shops, Restaurants, And Beach.