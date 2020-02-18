8788 Coral Springs Ct #207C

Amenities

Huntington Landmark Senior Living Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom - Huntington Landmark community is located in a prime coastal location. The Huntington Beach Landmark is a community of 1,238 units with approximately 2000 active seniors. As 55 plus adults, it is an age-designated community. Lovely park like setting, gated entrance, walking paths, including association amenities offered to the residents. This two bedroom, two bathroom ground level residence has been freshly remodeled with modern upgrades, just completed in the last week. The interior has new hard surface flooring throughout, upgraded kitchen with quartz counter-tops, white cabinetry, stainless appliances, upgraded baths include modern quartz counters, white vanities, new shower doors, clean and bright . Enjoy the private sunny patio off the living room. Access to the w/d is off the patio, includes stack-able w/d. Huntington Landmark has been an established residence community for over 55 residents.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5698514)