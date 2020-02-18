All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated May 10 2020

8788 Coral Springs Ct #207C

8788 Coral Springs Court · No Longer Available
Location

8788 Coral Springs Court, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Huntington Landmark Senior Living Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom - Huntington Landmark community is located in a prime coastal location. The Huntington Beach Landmark is a community of 1,238 units with approximately 2000 active seniors. As 55 plus adults, it is an age-designated community. Lovely park like setting, gated entrance, walking paths, including association amenities offered to the residents. This two bedroom, two bathroom ground level residence has been freshly remodeled with modern upgrades, just completed in the last week. The interior has new hard surface flooring throughout, upgraded kitchen with quartz counter-tops, white cabinetry, stainless appliances, upgraded baths include modern quartz counters, white vanities, new shower doors, clean and bright . Enjoy the private sunny patio off the living room. Access to the w/d is off the patio, includes stack-able w/d. Huntington Landmark has been an established residence community for over 55 residents.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5698514)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8788 Coral Springs Ct #207C have any available units?
8788 Coral Springs Ct #207C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 8788 Coral Springs Ct #207C have?
Some of 8788 Coral Springs Ct #207C's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8788 Coral Springs Ct #207C currently offering any rent specials?
8788 Coral Springs Ct #207C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8788 Coral Springs Ct #207C pet-friendly?
Yes, 8788 Coral Springs Ct #207C is pet friendly.
Does 8788 Coral Springs Ct #207C offer parking?
No, 8788 Coral Springs Ct #207C does not offer parking.
Does 8788 Coral Springs Ct #207C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8788 Coral Springs Ct #207C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8788 Coral Springs Ct #207C have a pool?
No, 8788 Coral Springs Ct #207C does not have a pool.
Does 8788 Coral Springs Ct #207C have accessible units?
No, 8788 Coral Springs Ct #207C does not have accessible units.
Does 8788 Coral Springs Ct #207C have units with dishwashers?
No, 8788 Coral Springs Ct #207C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8788 Coral Springs Ct #207C have units with air conditioning?
No, 8788 Coral Springs Ct #207C does not have units with air conditioning.

