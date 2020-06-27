8644 Portola Way #13D

Amenities

granite counters garage pool clubhouse hot tub guest parking

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage guest parking hot tub

55 + community offers 3 bedroom - Gated Community in Huntington Beach!! - Check out the awesome 360 Walk through tour:



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=qpTEh8UPEPo



IRVINE PROPERTY MANAGEMENT PRESENTS:

***55+ AGE COMMUNITY ONLY, Guard Gated Community near ocean.**** Light and bright 3 bedroom home. Beautiful ground floor 3 bedroom, beautiful kitchen with newer cabinets and granite counter tops. Short walk to garage, guest parking, trash, mailbox & clubhouse, Beautiful views off master and guest bedroom.



To schedule a viewing or to apply please visit www.IrvinePropertyManagement.net. There is a $49application fee. Please note there's a $225 move in/move out inspection fee prior to move in.



(RLNE5096826)