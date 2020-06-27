All apartments in Huntington Beach
8644 Portola Way #13D

8644 Portola Ct · No Longer Available
Location

8644 Portola Ct, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

granite counters
garage
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
guest parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
55 + community offers 3 bedroom - Gated Community in Huntington Beach!! - Check out the awesome 360 Walk through tour:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=qpTEh8UPEPo

IRVINE PROPERTY MANAGEMENT PRESENTS:
***55+ AGE COMMUNITY ONLY, Guard Gated Community near ocean.**** Light and bright 3 bedroom home. Beautiful ground floor 3 bedroom, beautiful kitchen with newer cabinets and granite counter tops. Short walk to garage, guest parking, trash, mailbox & clubhouse, Beautiful views off master and guest bedroom.

To schedule a viewing or to apply please visit www.IrvinePropertyManagement.net. There is a $49application fee. Please note there's a $225 move in/move out inspection fee prior to move in.

(RLNE5096826)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8644 Portola Way #13D have any available units?
8644 Portola Way #13D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 8644 Portola Way #13D have?
Some of 8644 Portola Way #13D's amenities include granite counters, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8644 Portola Way #13D currently offering any rent specials?
8644 Portola Way #13D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8644 Portola Way #13D pet-friendly?
No, 8644 Portola Way #13D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 8644 Portola Way #13D offer parking?
Yes, 8644 Portola Way #13D offers parking.
Does 8644 Portola Way #13D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8644 Portola Way #13D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8644 Portola Way #13D have a pool?
Yes, 8644 Portola Way #13D has a pool.
Does 8644 Portola Way #13D have accessible units?
No, 8644 Portola Way #13D does not have accessible units.
Does 8644 Portola Way #13D have units with dishwashers?
No, 8644 Portola Way #13D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8644 Portola Way #13D have units with air conditioning?
No, 8644 Portola Way #13D does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

