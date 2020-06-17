All apartments in Huntington Beach
Huntington Beach, CA
7881 Woodlake Drive
Last updated March 20 2020 at 2:30 PM

7881 Woodlake Drive

7881 Woodlake Drive · No Longer Available
Huntington Beach
Washington
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Location

7881 Woodlake Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Washington

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Gated community built around flowing streams, waterfalls, and lakes. Upstairs unit looks over the park-like lake, stream, waterfall, greenbelt view. These are rarely available, so show to your favorite people. Soaring cathedral ceilings in the living room and master bedroom, both of which have the view. Master has a walk-in closet, 2nd bedroom has access to 3/4 bath. Wood burning brick fireplace, eating area, eating bar, skylights, 1 car enclosed garage. Full size stacked washer/dryer, air conditioning. Community pool, spa and tennis courts. Close to restaurants, Bella Terra, beach and freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7881 Woodlake Drive have any available units?
7881 Woodlake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 7881 Woodlake Drive have?
Some of 7881 Woodlake Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7881 Woodlake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7881 Woodlake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7881 Woodlake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7881 Woodlake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 7881 Woodlake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7881 Woodlake Drive offers parking.
Does 7881 Woodlake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7881 Woodlake Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7881 Woodlake Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7881 Woodlake Drive has a pool.
Does 7881 Woodlake Drive have accessible units?
No, 7881 Woodlake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7881 Woodlake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7881 Woodlake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7881 Woodlake Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7881 Woodlake Drive has units with air conditioning.
