7881 Woodlake Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Gated community built around flowing streams, waterfalls, and lakes. Upstairs unit looks over the park-like lake, stream, waterfall, greenbelt view. These are rarely available, so show to your favorite people. Soaring cathedral ceilings in the living room and master bedroom, both of which have the view. Master has a walk-in closet, 2nd bedroom has access to 3/4 bath. Wood burning brick fireplace, eating area, eating bar, skylights, 1 car enclosed garage. Full size stacked washer/dryer, air conditioning. Community pool, spa and tennis courts. Close to restaurants, Bella Terra, beach and freeway.