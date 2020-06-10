All apartments in Huntington Beach
7822 RHINE DR
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:13 AM

7822 RHINE DR

7822 Rhine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7822 Rhine Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
7822 RHINE DR Available 10/15/19 Huntington Beach - Amazing 3 Bedroom Beautifully Upgraded!! - Back on Market - Paradise Found! This Exquisite, Beautifully Upgraded Huntington Beach Home is Truly a Slice of Tropical Paradise with an Amazing Backyard Reminiscent of Hawaii, Complete with Huge Lighted Covered Patio, Built-In BBQ Center, Outdoor Fireplace, Little Bridges Crossing the Koi Filled (and Turtle) Babbling Brook to the Gazebo. The Beauty of this Home Starts in the Front with the Custom Stacked Stone Hardscape, Professional Landscaping, Outdoor Lighting, Welcoming Front Porch & Custom Entry Door & Sidelights w/Leaded Glass Beach-Scenes. Upon Entry You will be Instantly Impressed with all the Custom Upgrades, Including Hardwood Flooring, Smooth Ceilings, Extensive Recessed Lighting, Wainscoting, Bead Board, Crown Molding, Dual Pane Windows/Sliders, Plantation Shutters, Ceiling Fans, Designer Paint Colors, Stone Fireplace w/Mantel - all in an Open Flowing Floorplan with Remodeled Corian Kitchen w/Custom Cabinetry, and Wrap-Around Breakfast Bar. The Master Suite Boasts a Walk-In Closet with Custom Organizers and an Upgraded Ensuite Bathroom with Walk-In Tiled Shower. The 2 Guest Bedrooms Each have a Bay Window with Window Seat & Storage, Plus Mirrored Organized Closets. The Guest Bathroom is Also Remodeled with White Cabinetry, Tile Vanity, and Tiled Tub/Shower Combination. Direct Access to Finished 2 Car Garage with Storage Cabinetry & Laundry Area.
Close to Beach, Shopping, Dining, and Excellent Schools.

A small pet may be negotiable.

To Qualify:
Must be willing to take possession within 21 days or sooner.
Income should exceed $10,000/mo.
Must have good credit.

Thank you for looking.

Request showing on line - complete Guest Card at LionProperties.com

Although we try to assure accuracy, we will not be held responsible for typographical or photo errors.

(RLNE5055822)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7822 RHINE DR have any available units?
7822 RHINE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 7822 RHINE DR have?
Some of 7822 RHINE DR's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7822 RHINE DR currently offering any rent specials?
7822 RHINE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7822 RHINE DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 7822 RHINE DR is pet friendly.
Does 7822 RHINE DR offer parking?
Yes, 7822 RHINE DR offers parking.
Does 7822 RHINE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7822 RHINE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7822 RHINE DR have a pool?
No, 7822 RHINE DR does not have a pool.
Does 7822 RHINE DR have accessible units?
No, 7822 RHINE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 7822 RHINE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 7822 RHINE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7822 RHINE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 7822 RHINE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
