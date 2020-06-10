Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

7822 RHINE DR Available 10/15/19 Huntington Beach - Amazing 3 Bedroom Beautifully Upgraded!! - Back on Market - Paradise Found! This Exquisite, Beautifully Upgraded Huntington Beach Home is Truly a Slice of Tropical Paradise with an Amazing Backyard Reminiscent of Hawaii, Complete with Huge Lighted Covered Patio, Built-In BBQ Center, Outdoor Fireplace, Little Bridges Crossing the Koi Filled (and Turtle) Babbling Brook to the Gazebo. The Beauty of this Home Starts in the Front with the Custom Stacked Stone Hardscape, Professional Landscaping, Outdoor Lighting, Welcoming Front Porch & Custom Entry Door & Sidelights w/Leaded Glass Beach-Scenes. Upon Entry You will be Instantly Impressed with all the Custom Upgrades, Including Hardwood Flooring, Smooth Ceilings, Extensive Recessed Lighting, Wainscoting, Bead Board, Crown Molding, Dual Pane Windows/Sliders, Plantation Shutters, Ceiling Fans, Designer Paint Colors, Stone Fireplace w/Mantel - all in an Open Flowing Floorplan with Remodeled Corian Kitchen w/Custom Cabinetry, and Wrap-Around Breakfast Bar. The Master Suite Boasts a Walk-In Closet with Custom Organizers and an Upgraded Ensuite Bathroom with Walk-In Tiled Shower. The 2 Guest Bedrooms Each have a Bay Window with Window Seat & Storage, Plus Mirrored Organized Closets. The Guest Bathroom is Also Remodeled with White Cabinetry, Tile Vanity, and Tiled Tub/Shower Combination. Direct Access to Finished 2 Car Garage with Storage Cabinetry & Laundry Area.

Close to Beach, Shopping, Dining, and Excellent Schools.



A small pet may be negotiable.



To Qualify:

Must be willing to take possession within 21 days or sooner.

Income should exceed $10,000/mo.

Must have good credit.



Thank you for looking.



Request showing on line - complete Guest Card at LionProperties.com



(RLNE5055822)