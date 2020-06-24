7811 Arbor Cir #101A

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Single story 2 bedroom Town Home in the Huntington Garden Community in HB - Single story townhome in the Huntington Gardens community of Huntington Beach. No neighbors above or below you. Laminate wood floors compliment this two-bedroom home. Enter into the inviting living room which opens up to the dining area with kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, Formica counter top and breakfast bar. The bedrooms are generously sized and share the full hall bathroom. Convenient enclosed shared 2 car shared garage with additional storage and plenty of open street and community parking. Communal laundry room dedicated to the four-unit building. Tenant responsible for gas and electric. The community includes a refreshing swimming pool (gated) and is conveniently located near to several restaurants, Bella Terra mall, Movie Theater, parks, schools, beach access and the 405 freeway. Come quick, this one will not last long!



Pets Welcomed

$1000 Security Deposit on approved Credit



