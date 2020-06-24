All apartments in Huntington Beach
Huntington Beach, CA
7811 Arbor Cir #101A
Last updated April 24 2019 at 10:05 AM

7811 Arbor Cir #101A

7811 Arbor Circle · No Longer Available
Location

7811 Arbor Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Washington

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Single story 2 bedroom Town Home in the Huntington Garden Community in HB - Single story townhome in the Huntington Gardens community of Huntington Beach. No neighbors above or below you. Laminate wood floors compliment this two-bedroom home. Enter into the inviting living room which opens up to the dining area with kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, Formica counter top and breakfast bar. The bedrooms are generously sized and share the full hall bathroom. Convenient enclosed shared 2 car shared garage with additional storage and plenty of open street and community parking. Communal laundry room dedicated to the four-unit building. Tenant responsible for gas and electric. The community includes a refreshing swimming pool (gated) and is conveniently located near to several restaurants, Bella Terra mall, Movie Theater, parks, schools, beach access and the 405 freeway. Come quick, this one will not last long!

Pets Welcomed
$1000 Security Deposit on approved Credit

(RLNE4790998)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7811 Arbor Cir #101A have any available units?
7811 Arbor Cir #101A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 7811 Arbor Cir #101A have?
Some of 7811 Arbor Cir #101A's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7811 Arbor Cir #101A currently offering any rent specials?
7811 Arbor Cir #101A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7811 Arbor Cir #101A pet-friendly?
Yes, 7811 Arbor Cir #101A is pet friendly.
Does 7811 Arbor Cir #101A offer parking?
Yes, 7811 Arbor Cir #101A offers parking.
Does 7811 Arbor Cir #101A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7811 Arbor Cir #101A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7811 Arbor Cir #101A have a pool?
Yes, 7811 Arbor Cir #101A has a pool.
Does 7811 Arbor Cir #101A have accessible units?
No, 7811 Arbor Cir #101A does not have accessible units.
Does 7811 Arbor Cir #101A have units with dishwashers?
No, 7811 Arbor Cir #101A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7811 Arbor Cir #101A have units with air conditioning?
No, 7811 Arbor Cir #101A does not have units with air conditioning.
