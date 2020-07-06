7675 Yorktown Avenue

Amenities

AVAILABLE OCTOBER 1, 2019 ***LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION …..UPGRADED with a Unique Open Floor Plan! Light and Bright. Clean. No one above or below you. Kitchen includes refrigerator, gas stove, lots of cabinet space, and has large pantry. Separate dining area off living room. Large Dual Master Bedrooms (One with a separate side entrance) …. Remodeled beautiful Baths throughout. Laundry room in garage with washer and dryer included, 2 car attached Garage, Very Large Fenced in Patio, Rooftop Private lounge area (great for sunbathing) with Mountain and City views. On a clear day, you can see the Coastline. Perfect for RELOCATION/ SHORT or LONG TERM beach living. SURF CITY USA!! ....Live in Surf City, Huntington Beach. Minutes to The Pier, Main Street, Pier Plaza Amphitheater, Farmers Market, The Boardwalk, and The All-New PACIFIC CITY. Offered Fully furnished or Partially furnished home. Call for details.