Huntington Beach, CA
7675 Yorktown Avenue
Last updated September 30 2019 at 3:07 PM

7675 Yorktown Avenue

7675 Yorktown Ave · No Longer Available
Location

7675 Yorktown Ave, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Garfield

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
AVAILABLE OCTOBER 1, 2019 ***LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION …..UPGRADED with a Unique Open Floor Plan! Light and Bright. Clean. No one above or below you. Kitchen includes refrigerator, gas stove, lots of cabinet space, and has large pantry. Separate dining area off living room. Large Dual Master Bedrooms (One with a separate side entrance) …. Remodeled beautiful Baths throughout. Laundry room in garage with washer and dryer included, 2 car attached Garage, Very Large Fenced in Patio, Rooftop Private lounge area (great for sunbathing) with Mountain and City views. On a clear day, you can see the Coastline. Perfect for RELOCATION/ SHORT or LONG TERM beach living. SURF CITY USA!! ....Live in Surf City, Huntington Beach. Minutes to The Pier, Main Street, Pier Plaza Amphitheater, Farmers Market, The Boardwalk, and The All-New PACIFIC CITY. Offered Fully furnished or Partially furnished home. Call for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7675 Yorktown Avenue have any available units?
7675 Yorktown Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 7675 Yorktown Avenue have?
Some of 7675 Yorktown Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7675 Yorktown Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7675 Yorktown Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7675 Yorktown Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7675 Yorktown Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 7675 Yorktown Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7675 Yorktown Avenue offers parking.
Does 7675 Yorktown Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7675 Yorktown Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7675 Yorktown Avenue have a pool?
No, 7675 Yorktown Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7675 Yorktown Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7675 Yorktown Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7675 Yorktown Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7675 Yorktown Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 7675 Yorktown Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7675 Yorktown Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
