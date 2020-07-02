All apartments in Huntington Beach
6972 Dresden Circle

6972 Dresden Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6972 Dresden Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
CHECK OUT THE VIRTUAL TOUR! Wonderful 4 bedroom home in a desirable Huntington Beach neighborhood located within a Cul-de-sac! Brand new Flooring and Baseboards throughout the home! Freshly painted Exterior AND Interior, with new and upgraded light fixtures in the bedrooms and baths! Large extra wide driveway to accommodate several cars! Plantation Shutters in the Kitchen and Dining Area! Corian counters and tons of storage, INCLUDING a desk area are also in the kitchen! EXPANDED Master Bedroom is huge with a large closet, and split to accommodate a bedroom and a home office/nursery/workout room-the possibilities are endless for this spacious area! **mirrored closet doors have been installed in the Master since photos were taken**. Yard from Master Bedroom is also accessible with sliding glass doors! Large Living Room With Fireplace! Entertainers yard! Situated just between the Westminster Mall and Bella Terra for all of your shopping and dining needs! Close to the 405 and 22 freeways! And remember, this home is just a short distance to the beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6972 Dresden Circle have any available units?
6972 Dresden Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 6972 Dresden Circle have?
Some of 6972 Dresden Circle's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6972 Dresden Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6972 Dresden Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6972 Dresden Circle pet-friendly?
No, 6972 Dresden Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 6972 Dresden Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6972 Dresden Circle offers parking.
Does 6972 Dresden Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6972 Dresden Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6972 Dresden Circle have a pool?
No, 6972 Dresden Circle does not have a pool.
Does 6972 Dresden Circle have accessible units?
No, 6972 Dresden Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6972 Dresden Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6972 Dresden Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 6972 Dresden Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 6972 Dresden Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

