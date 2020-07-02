6972 Dresden Circle

Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated gym fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven range recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking

CHECK OUT THE VIRTUAL TOUR! Wonderful 4 bedroom home in a desirable Huntington Beach neighborhood located within a Cul-de-sac! Brand new Flooring and Baseboards throughout the home! Freshly painted Exterior AND Interior, with new and upgraded light fixtures in the bedrooms and baths! Large extra wide driveway to accommodate several cars! Plantation Shutters in the Kitchen and Dining Area! Corian counters and tons of storage, INCLUDING a desk area are also in the kitchen! EXPANDED Master Bedroom is huge with a large closet, and split to accommodate a bedroom and a home office/nursery/workout room-the possibilities are endless for this spacious area! **mirrored closet doors have been installed in the Master since photos were taken**. Yard from Master Bedroom is also accessible with sliding glass doors! Large Living Room With Fireplace! Entertainers yard! Situated just between the Westminster Mall and Bella Terra for all of your shopping and dining needs! Close to the 405 and 22 freeways! And remember, this home is just a short distance to the beach!