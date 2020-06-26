6542 Bishop Dr.

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub

Amazing Single Family Home Located in desirable Huntington Beach! - This amazing single family home is located in the prestigious City of Huntington Beach. Upgraded throughout, this home offers granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and a large POOL! The spacious bedrooms offer plenty of storage space and a large master bedroom with a private bathroom. The large backyard offers a built in pool, spa, lounge area, and shed for extra storage! The washer and dryer hook-ups are located in the THREE CAR garage. Long drive way. Close to beach access. Pets 30 lbs and under OK upon approval. Pool service included.



(RLNE3725355)