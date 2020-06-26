All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated January 18 2020 at 11:52 AM

6542 Bishop Dr.

6542 Bishop Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6542 Bishop Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Amazing Single Family Home Located in desirable Huntington Beach! - This amazing single family home is located in the prestigious City of Huntington Beach. Upgraded throughout, this home offers granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and a large POOL! The spacious bedrooms offer plenty of storage space and a large master bedroom with a private bathroom. The large backyard offers a built in pool, spa, lounge area, and shed for extra storage! The washer and dryer hook-ups are located in the THREE CAR garage. Long drive way. Close to beach access. Pets 30 lbs and under OK upon approval. Pool service included.

(RLNE3725355)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6542 Bishop Dr. have any available units?
6542 Bishop Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 6542 Bishop Dr. have?
Some of 6542 Bishop Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6542 Bishop Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
6542 Bishop Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6542 Bishop Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6542 Bishop Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 6542 Bishop Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 6542 Bishop Dr. offers parking.
Does 6542 Bishop Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6542 Bishop Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6542 Bishop Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 6542 Bishop Dr. has a pool.
Does 6542 Bishop Dr. have accessible units?
No, 6542 Bishop Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 6542 Bishop Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6542 Bishop Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6542 Bishop Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 6542 Bishop Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

