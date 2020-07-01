All apartments in Huntington Beach
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
611-- 9th St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

611-- 9th St

611 9th Street · (714) 369-8692
Location

611 9th Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Downtown Huntington Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 611-- 9th St · Avail. now

$4,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2377 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
extra storage
3 bedroom 3 bath Close to the beach, downtown area, and Pacific City - This is a 3 bedroom 3 bathroom custom home.

This home has an open floor plan with a gas fireplace in the living room that opens up to the dining area and kitchen. Stainless steel appliances. Large side patio off of the kitchen and dining area.

Downstairs has a large bedroom with a jack-and-jill bathroom.

Upstairs has two large master bedrooms with ceiling fans. One master bedroom has double closets plus additional storage. The other master bedroom has extra large bathroom with a vanity area and double sinks. All marble shower with multiple shower heads.

Attached double garage. Laundry is inside of the garage.

Large front and side patios. Great for entertaining.

Great location. Steps to the beach, downtown area, and Pacific City.

There is a $35 application fee for each individual over age of 18.

(RLNE5913738)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 611-- 9th St have any available units?
611-- 9th St has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 611-- 9th St have?
Some of 611-- 9th St's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 611-- 9th St currently offering any rent specials?
611-- 9th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611-- 9th St pet-friendly?
No, 611-- 9th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 611-- 9th St offer parking?
Yes, 611-- 9th St offers parking.
Does 611-- 9th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 611-- 9th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 611-- 9th St have a pool?
No, 611-- 9th St does not have a pool.
Does 611-- 9th St have accessible units?
No, 611-- 9th St does not have accessible units.
Does 611-- 9th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 611-- 9th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 611-- 9th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 611-- 9th St does not have units with air conditioning.
