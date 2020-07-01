611-- 9th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

3 bedroom 3 bath Close to the beach, downtown area, and Pacific City - This is a 3 bedroom 3 bathroom custom home.



This home has an open floor plan with a gas fireplace in the living room that opens up to the dining area and kitchen. Stainless steel appliances. Large side patio off of the kitchen and dining area.



Downstairs has a large bedroom with a jack-and-jill bathroom.



Upstairs has two large master bedrooms with ceiling fans. One master bedroom has double closets plus additional storage. The other master bedroom has extra large bathroom with a vanity area and double sinks. All marble shower with multiple shower heads.



Attached double garage. Laundry is inside of the garage.



Large front and side patios. Great for entertaining.



Great location. Steps to the beach, downtown area, and Pacific City.



There is a $35 application fee for each individual over age of 18.



