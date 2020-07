Amenities

garbage disposal garage microwave internet access furnished range

Unit Amenities furnished garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Large, beautifully, furnished studio apartment over the garage with private secure entrance, 4 blocks to the beach in downtown HB. Includes all utilities and trash service. Internet is extra. Looking for mature professional adult, non smoker and drug free with excellent credit 700+, good rental and employment history. This studio will go fast so get your application in soon as possible. Unit is available June 1st but can be shown by appointment. call 714-588-8827