507 Joliet Avenue

Amenities
1 Bed, 1 Bath, Vintage-Bungalow Home, Completely Remodeled, Includes Refrigerator, Combination Washer/Dryer. Fenced Backyard. Street Parking, Small Dog Considered (Increased Rent &/or Security Deposit may apply).
Cross Streets: Indianapolis Ave. / Delaware St.
To schedule a viewing please contact our office. Appointments are available Monday-Friday.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $3,500, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
