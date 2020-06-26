507 Joliet Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1 Bed, 1 Bath, Vintage-Bungalow Home, Completely Remodeled, Includes Refrigerator, Combination Washer/Dryer. Fenced Backyard. Street Parking, Small Dog Considered (Increased Rent &/or Security Deposit may apply).



Cross Streets: Indianapolis Ave. / Delaware St.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $3,500, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

