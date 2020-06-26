All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 507 Joliet Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
507 Joliet Avenue
Last updated August 3 2019 at 2:16 AM

507 Joliet Avenue

507 Joliet Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
Yorktown
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

507 Joliet Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Yorktown

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1 Bed, 1 Bath, Vintage-Bungalow Home, Completely Remodeled, Includes Refrigerator, Combination Washer/Dryer. Fenced Backyard. Street Parking, Small Dog Considered (Increased Rent &/or Security Deposit may apply).

Cross Streets: Indianapolis Ave. / Delaware St.

To schedule a viewing please contact our office. Appointments are available Monday-Friday.

Prices and availability subject to change without notice. Although we try to assure accuracy, AM/PM Property Management, Inc. will not be held responsible for typographical or photo errors. Security deposit amounts are based on approved application; amount subject to change. Please be aware of scams or anyone asking for cash. We do not accept cash for rent or deposit. As a condition of our lease, we require all residents to carry Liability Insurance ($100,000) for damage to the landlord's property during the term of the lease with proof of coverage prior to move-in.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $3,500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 Joliet Avenue have any available units?
507 Joliet Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 507 Joliet Avenue have?
Some of 507 Joliet Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 507 Joliet Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
507 Joliet Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 Joliet Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 507 Joliet Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 507 Joliet Avenue offer parking?
No, 507 Joliet Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 507 Joliet Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 507 Joliet Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 Joliet Avenue have a pool?
No, 507 Joliet Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 507 Joliet Avenue have accessible units?
No, 507 Joliet Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 507 Joliet Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 507 Joliet Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 507 Joliet Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 507 Joliet Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Highlander Apartment Homes
16162 Sher Lane
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Surfside Villas
7795 Neptune Dr
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Avalon Huntington Beach
7400 Center Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
eaves Huntington Beach
6700 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Knolls
312 Nashville Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
The Residences At Pacific City
21034 Pacific Coast Hwy
Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles