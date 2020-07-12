4061 Diablo Circle

Amenities

Huntington Harbor Waterfront Home with Dock - Enjoy the luxury lifestyle in Huntington Harbor in this beautiful waterfront home with large 45' boat dock. This spacious 3,638 sq ft property is located in a quiet cul-de-sac featuring 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. The large private courtyard welcomes you to the grand entry with immediate stunning water views of the harbor as you walk into the open floorplan house with massive high ceilings. An immense abundance of natural light comes from all the large windows and the cool ocean breeze comes through all 3 slider doors that leads out to the expansive backyard patio. The gourmet kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and bar-counter seating. The spacious master bedroom suite features high ceilings, walk-in closet, whirlpool tub, and a balcony overlooking the harbor. The remaining bathrooms have all been recently upgraded with contemporary finishes. Other notable features include a bar area, brand new luxury vinyl planks upstairs, new paint, recessed lights, 3-car garage, laundry room, and more. Embrace this amazing opportunity to rent this rarely-on-the-market property and enjoy the relaxing good life!



No Pets Allowed



