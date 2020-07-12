All apartments in Huntington Beach
4061 Diablo Circle
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:17 AM

4061 Diablo Circle

4061 Diablo Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4061 Diablo Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92649
Huntington Harbour

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Huntington Harbor Waterfront Home with Dock - Enjoy the luxury lifestyle in Huntington Harbor in this beautiful waterfront home with large 45' boat dock. This spacious 3,638 sq ft property is located in a quiet cul-de-sac featuring 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. The large private courtyard welcomes you to the grand entry with immediate stunning water views of the harbor as you walk into the open floorplan house with massive high ceilings. An immense abundance of natural light comes from all the large windows and the cool ocean breeze comes through all 3 slider doors that leads out to the expansive backyard patio. The gourmet kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and bar-counter seating. The spacious master bedroom suite features high ceilings, walk-in closet, whirlpool tub, and a balcony overlooking the harbor. The remaining bathrooms have all been recently upgraded with contemporary finishes. Other notable features include a bar area, brand new luxury vinyl planks upstairs, new paint, recessed lights, 3-car garage, laundry room, and more. Embrace this amazing opportunity to rent this rarely-on-the-market property and enjoy the relaxing good life!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5067766)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4061 Diablo Circle have any available units?
4061 Diablo Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 4061 Diablo Circle have?
Some of 4061 Diablo Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4061 Diablo Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4061 Diablo Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4061 Diablo Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4061 Diablo Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 4061 Diablo Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4061 Diablo Circle offers parking.
Does 4061 Diablo Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4061 Diablo Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4061 Diablo Circle have a pool?
Yes, 4061 Diablo Circle has a pool.
Does 4061 Diablo Circle have accessible units?
No, 4061 Diablo Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4061 Diablo Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 4061 Diablo Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4061 Diablo Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 4061 Diablo Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
